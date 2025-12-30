Hugh Morris Death At 62: Real Reason Behind The Passing Of Former England Cricketer

Hugh Morris Death At 62: Fast forward to 2022, after surviving throat cancer, Hugh Morris was diagnosed with another chronic condition that spread to his liver and succumbed to bowel cancer.

Hugh Morris Death At 62: Former English cricketer and Glamorgan batter died at the age of 62 after battling bowel cancer for several years. His death was confirmed by the Glamorgan County Cricket Club in an official statement on Sunday, December 28. According to reports, the former English cricketer survived throat cancer in 2002, when he was a patron of Heads Up, a charity that focused on head and neck cancer.

Hugh Morris Cause Of Death

The 62-year-old former cricketer, who was born in Cardiff in 1963, became Glamorgan's youngest captain at the age of 22, before returning to the role later in his career, leading them to the Sunday League in 1993. Fast forward to 2022, after surviving throat cancer, Hugh Morris was diagnosed with another chronic condition that spread to his liver and succumbed to bowel cancer.

"As a player and administrator, Hugh led from the front. He leaves us with an outstanding legacy, not least a stadium here at Sophia Gardens of international calibre. A far cry from the ground when he first played for Glamorgan as a teenager. The club, Welsh cricket and the game as a whole has lost a great player, a tireless administrator, and a fine human being of great dignity and integrity."

Richard Thompson, chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), wrote, "Hugh Morris was a true giant of our game who played a transformative role in shaping cricket in England and Wales. He will be remembered as much by what he did on the field, as what he did off the field."

What Is Bowel Cancer?

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal or colon cancer, is a chronic medical condition that starts in the bowel. It occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, surrounding the tissue and organs, spreading to other areas of the body.

Who Can Get Bowel Cancer?

According to healthcare professionals, anyone can get bowel cancer, but it is more common in older people. However, the risk of colon cancer increases depending on several factors, including:

You may like to read

Age

Family history

Genetic conditions

Chronic inflammatory bowel conditions

Diet and lifestyle factors

Symptoms Of Bowel Cancer

A person living with bowel cancer may experience certain changes in their normal bowel habits or blood in their poo. Here's a complete breakdown of what happens when you have bowel cancer:

A classic sign of blood in your stool

Pooing more frequently than usual

Persistent constipation

An abnormal lump in your tummy

Weight loss without an obvious cause

Chronic abdominal or back pain

Feeling tired all the time

Bloating

Treatment For Bowel Cancer

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to reduce your risk of bowel cancer is to get screened regularly starting at age 45. It states, "Almost all colorectal cancers begin as precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) in the colon or rectum. Such polyps can be present in the colon for years before invasive cancer develops. They may not cause any symptoms, especially early on. Colorectal cancer screening can find precancerous polyps so they can be removed before they turn into cancer."

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.