Sunaina Roshan opens up about her struggle with alcohol and food addiction, revealing how accepting the problem became a life-changing step towards healing and recovery.

Hrithik Roshan’s Sister Sunaina Roshan Shares Her Struggle With Alcohol And Food Addiction, Says Acceptance Was Life-Changing

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan spoke about something that many people might have resonated with, and it is she who dealt with alcohol and food addiction without any hesitation. Sunaina also said that this realisation was a big turning point in her life and self-identity that helped her in healing. It also allowed her to take back control of her life and acceptance was something that changed things in her life.

Telling the truth about her life, Sunaina showed that there was no single night when she was fighting alcohol and bad eating habits. Many might have resonated with the same, as it is the same with many people. The emotional and physical burden was too great with time, however. She said junk food and alcohol gradually evolved into coping mechanisms for her, where voids in her emotions were being filled, instead of the causes of her hardships being resolved.

Sunaina's Struggle With Alcohol And Food Addiction

Sunaina highlighted that the hardest thing was the acceptance of the fact that she had a problem. This is what she told that hurt and freed her. It was only after she ceased to excuse her ways and came to terms with the fact that she is an addicted person that she was able to seek help and start the process of recovery. She claims that self-knowledge was important in the severance of patterns that had dominated her life for years.

The entrepreneur and author also talked of how addiction is misconstrued, particularly with regard to food. She observed that junk food addiction, most of the time, goes unnoticed despite the fact that it constitutes as harmful as substance abuse. Through her story, Sunaina aims at raising awareness about food addiction severity and promoting free and open dialogue about mental and emotional health.

Another focus of her recovery was family support. Although she did not go much into details, Sunaina admitted that the presence of support and knowledge of loved people was a big difference. Being in the Roshan family of which she is the Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is her brother, her openness has touched the hearts of many who love the family yet do not appreciate that there is some personal war that goes on behind the scenes.

Alcohol Detoxification And Food Addiction

Diet plays a very important part if you want to detox from Alcohol and food addiction Try eating foods like whole grains , low fat proteins and foods that are rich in vitamin B You can also try incorporating fruits in your diet that are good and also help in detox Keep your body as much as hydrated Try consuming omega 3 fats which reduce inflammation

Overall, Sunaina's story has been a voice that many people could relate to and she has been applauded for the same.It is a perspective that shows that being able to open up about addiction and recovery. The process of healing is also not linear and failures are also a part of learning. Sunaina Roshan is currently interested in conscious living, a more healthy lifestyle, and emotional health. She still promotes self-love and responsibility as she reminds people that change starts with being truthful. .

