Hrithik Roshan Health Update: Actor Reveals His Left Knee Took ‘Two Days Off’ Along With ‘Left Shoulder And Right Ankle’

Hrithik Roshan Health Update: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is well-known for his fitness even at the age of 52, took to social media to candidly share about his health struggle, following concerns start mounting after he was spotted on crutches while attending filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebrations. Addressing the speculation, the 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' star jokes that his left comes with a "mood" of its own.

'Welcome To My Normal' Says Hrithik Roshan

In an Instagram post shared on January 25, Hrithik Roshan adds, "Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button." He further explains in the lengthy post titled "STATUTORY WARNING: #longrant #stutterstrong" behind his temporary knee trouble and why he has begun to use crutches.

Talking about the depth of his health struggle that he calls normal, the 52-year-old star revealed that he has "been irritated all day for nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday Welcome to my normal."

Labelling a "fascinating variation" in how his body functions, the actor expressed, "My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It's a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species."

The 52-year-old went on to joke, presenting a case in point when his tongue refused to say the word "DINNER" while lauding his "sense of humour". He added, "Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is 'Would you like to come home for Dinner?' but my tongue has OFF'ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for 'LUNCH' instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON. All this to the bewilderment of my director, poor chap, who eventually gives up trying to make sense of this random situation, and continues on perhaps attributing it all to strange providence."

In the same post, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in 'War 2', details all the struggles he experiences. He says to fully appreciate the comedy, one must see the plethora of his animated expressions through all of the "very serious business." He listed, "First, a sudden surprise at saying the wrong word. Then hands thrown up at repeating the same mistake AGAIN. A deep frown between takes to demonstrate mock self-investigation into this grave situation (Joey style). An audacious flick of the nose (Salman style). And finally the spouting of a genuine uncontrollable laughter at this private conspiracy with myself disguised as 'trying to hide embarrassment' for the benefit of the now slightly concerned audience around me..."

"The highly efficient assistants keep making a dash to whisper the correct word in my ear with such earnestness and adoration that I feel a surge of love and wonder if I should induct them as trusted allies in this very secret scheme. But instead, I acknowledge, then with complete condescension, I turn to the camera once again to say LUNCH for what will become the last and final take," he concluded.