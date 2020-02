Human papillomavirus (HPV), the most common sexually transmitted infection, causes one-third of preventable cancers. These include cervical cancer in women, penile cancer in men, as well as some throat and anal cancers.

There are more than 100 varieties of HPV. And over 40 of these are passed through sexual contact and can affect your genitals, mouth, or throat. A big relief is that there are vaccines that can protect us against certain types of HPV that can lead to cancer or genital warts.

The HPV vaccine, which is known by the brand name Gardasil 9, protects against HPV types 16 and 18 (which cause 80% of cervical cancer cases); HPV types 6 and 11 (which cause 90% of genital warts cases); and HPV types 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 (these can lead to cancer of the cervix, anus, vulva/vagina, penis, or throat.)

Who can get the vaccine?

All people ages 9-45 can get the HPV vaccine, which is given in a series of shots that takes about 6 months. For people ages 15-45, the vaccine is given in 3 separate shots. They get the second shot 2 months after the first, and the third shot 4 months after the second shot.

For people ages 9-14, they only need to get 2 shots with a gap of 6 months in between.

In 2006, the FDA approved an HPV vaccine that can prevent almost 90% of HPV-related cancers. This vaccine is administered between the ages of 11 and 26. You need to get two doses of the vaccine, with a gap of six to 12 months. As per researchers, the vaccine is safe. But you may feel temporary pain and redness where you get the shot.

Majority of the HPV-related cancers (85%) occur in low- and middle-income countries where cancer treatment is suboptimal or nonexistent. Vaccination may be the best option to save lives in these low-resource settings, suggest experts.

Various studies are estimating that over the next 100 years, more than 74 million cases of cervical cancer could be averted through HPV vaccination.