HPV vaccine can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases: What every parent and woman should know

HPV vaccination offers strong protection against cervical cancer. Know who should get vaccinated, the right age, key benefits, and why early prevention matters.

HPV vaccine can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, but it is also one of the few cancers that can largely be prevented. The best the way is to lower the danger is with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. It is vaccination programs at the proper age that will help protect against the HPV types that cause the majority of cervical cancer cases, health experts say.

Dr. N. Sarada Vani, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Minimal Access Surgeon (Laparoscopy), and High-Risk Pregnancy Specialist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said that HPV vaccine being a safe vaccine is scientifically proven to reduce the life time risk for cervical cancer.

What is HPV and why is it important?

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a very prevalent virus, which is shed through person-to-person skin-to-skin or sexual exposure. Most cases of HPV clear up naturally over time but certain high-risk strains can lead to a cervical cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) says almost all cervical cancer is recognized to be caused by a persistent infection with the HPV virus.

The great news is that HPV vaccines prevent 70% to 90% of the HPV types that cause 70% to 90% of cervical cancer cases making HPV vaccines one of the most effective cancer prevention tools available.

Who should get the HPV vaccine?

According to the Dr. Sarada Vani, women between the age of 9 to 14 should have HPV vaccination and the same should be provided to boys also, to maximise the effectiveness before exposure to HPV virus. She also says that:

Young adults (up to 26 years) who have not been previously vaccinated should consider catch-up vaccination.

Adults aged 27-45 may also profit, but only after consulting their doctor regarding their own risk.

Does the vaccine still work after HPV exposure?

Some people think there is no point taking HPV vaccination if they have already had the disease themselves. While it works best before sexual or physical contact, Dr. Vani says that the vaccine may provide protection in case your person hasn't encountered any of its corresponding HPV types, yet.

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Is the HPV vaccine safe?

It has been widely tested and the HPV vaccine is safe, according to many health organizations, such as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr Vani tells that majority of the side effects are temporary and mild. These may include:

Pain or swelling at the injection site

Mild fever

Tiredness

Headache

There are no reported serious allergic reactions. Individuals with extensive allergy and medical history should consult their doctor regarding immunization.

Vaccination does not replace cervical cancer screening

The HPV vaccine has good protection, but it will not prevent all of the types of HPV that can lead to cervical cancer. So, women should keep yearly pap checks and HPV testing, as their physician recommends. Early screening enables the early identification of abnormal changes in the cervix which could progress to cancer.

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