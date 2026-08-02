HPV isn't just linked to cervical cancer: Doctor warns it can also cause head and neck cancer in men

52% of oropharyngeal cancer cases were HPV-positive. Read on to know what doctor has to say about the hidden link and what it means for men and women.

Over 50% of oropharyngeal cancer cases linked to high-risk HPV: Why men need to know the warning signs

For decades, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) has been framed almost exclusively as a "women's health issue," largely due to its well-established link with cervical cancer. But mounting clinical evidence, including several recent Indian studies, shows that HPV is a significant, and often overlooked, cause of head and neck cancers in both men and women. As awareness of HPV-related cancers grows, it's time to broaden the conversation.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Vinayak Maka, Consultant Medical Oncology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, explained why HPV is not just a women's health concern, explained why HPV is no longer a women's health problem, but a serious one that can affect even the men and invite head and neck cancers.

Why HPV Is Not Just a Women's Health Concern

HPV spreads primarily through skin-to-skin and oral-genital contact, meaning anyone who is sexually active, regardless of gender, can be exposed. While national immunization efforts in India have largely focused on girls to prevent cervical cancer, it is now stressed that men face a substantial and rising burden of HPV-driven cancers of the mouth and throat.

The HPV Head and Neck Cancer Connection

Head and neck cancers, particularly oropharyngeal cancers (affecting the tonsils, base of the tongue, and throat), have historically been linked to tobacco and alcohol use. However, a distinct, HPV-driven subtype is emerging as a major concern.

The most recent Indian research adds further weight to this shifting disease landscape. A December 2025 clinicopathological and molecular study examined 180 oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma patients and found high-risk HPV positivity in 52.2% of cases, one of the highest prevalence rates reported in Indian literature to date. The study also found that HPV-positive patients were typically younger, had significantly lower tobacco exposure, presented with non-keratinizing tumour morphology, and had markedly better two-year progression-free survival (81%) compared to HPV-negative patients (65%), reinforcing that HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer is a biologically distinct and increasingly relevant subset of head and neck cancer in India .

Symptoms That Should Not Be Ignored

HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers often present subtly and are frequently mistaken for minor ailments. Most of us have had a scratchy throat that comes and goes with the seasons. But when certain symptoms linger longer than expected, they deserve a closer look rather than a home remedy. Pay attention if you notice:

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A sore throat or trouble swallowing that just won't go away after 2-3 weeks A lump or swelling in your neck that sticks around instead of shrinking Ear pain that has no obvious cause A voice that suddenly sounds hoarse or different, without a cold to explain it Weight loss you didn't try for White or red patches inside your mouth or throat that don't heal

None of these symptoms automatically mean cancer but if any of them persist, it's worth getting checked rather than waiting it out.

Here's the thing about HPV, it is not a virus that only targets a certain "type" of person. If one ever has been sexually active in any capacity, technically is exposed to some level of risk, whether realized it or not. And it spreads more easily than most people assume.

A few things that can establish the virus:

Intimate contact is the main pathway. Things like oral sex or deep kissing can transmit the virus between partners, it doesn't take much.

More partners, more exposure. The more people you've been intimate with over the years, the higher the likelihood you've crossed paths with the virus at some point. Smoking and drinking make things worse. They won't give you HPV on their own, but they weaken the throat and mouth's natural defences, making it easier for an existing HPV infection to turn into something more serious. A tired immune system struggles to fight back. A run-down immune system doesn't fight as hard. When you're already dealing with illness, chronic stress, or an underlying health condition, your immune system has less bandwidth to clear out an HPV infection. That gives the virus more time to sit around and potentially cause harm. Men are dealing with this more than anyone expected. Here's something that catches most people off guard: men are being diagnosed with HPV-related throat and mouth cancers more often than women. It's a pattern that's been building quietly for years, yet barely anyone's talking about it.

Busting the Myths Around HPV

HPV only affects women. That's simply not true anymore. In fact, men now make up the larger share of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer cases in India, it's just that this side of the story hasn't gotten nearly as much attention. Men are increasingly the larger share of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer cases. Only cervical cancer is linked to HPV. HPV also drives cancers of the throat, mouth, anus, and genitals. The HPV vaccine is only meant for girls. The vaccine works just as well for boys and young men and given how many throat and mouth cancers in men are now linked to HPV, it makes just as much sense for them to get vaccinated too. If you don't smoke or drink, you have nothing to worry about. This one catches a lot of people off guard. A growing number of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer patients have never smoked a cigarette or had a drink in their life. The virus itself can be enough of a trigger, no other risk factors required.

HPV's connection to head and neck cancers is real, and it's growing. For too long, the conversation has stopped at cervical cancer, leaving a massive blind spot around how this virus affects men. Closing that gap means a few things need to happen together: getting more boys vaccinated, helping people recognize the early warning signs instead of shrugging them off, and encouraging quicker visits to an ENT specialist when something feels off. None of this requires anything drastic, just a shift in how we talk about HPV, and who we think it affects.