HPV or Human Papillomavirus has recently attracted a lot of attention, thanks to the debate surrounding the vaccines used against this potentially dangerous germ. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare doesn’t seem to be agreeing with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the highest technical agency that recommends vaccines for India’s Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), on the inclusion of HPV vaccines in the national vaccination programme. While the advisory group suggests the necessity of including these vaccines in the UIP, the ministry has indicated that it is unlikely to do so. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Deputy Director General (programmes) of the World Health Organisation, has also recommended the inclusion of HPV vaccines in India’s public health programmes. The decision of the ministry is based on doubts regarding the efficacy, safety and pricing of these vaccines.

On the international front also, HPV vaccines are witnessing a downturn. According to recent reports, in the US, the HPV vaccination rates are down by 60 per cent and the reason, cited by a gynaecologist seems to be quite surprising. The parents are not ready to accept that their daughters are sexually active. Notably, HPV vaccines should be administered before one becomes sexually active because they only prevent HPV infections, not treat the pre-existing ones.

HPV refers to a group of highly contagious viruses transmitted through skin-to-skin contact during sex. These viruses are known to be the most common cause behind cervical cancer. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical and Paediatric Oncology, HPV-induced cervical cancer is the top most cancer among Indian women. The WHO states that out of the 100 types of HPV, type 16 and 18 are responsible for almost 70 per cent of all cervical cancers. On the other hand, types 6 and 11 have been associated with genital warts which increase the risk of cervical cancer. HPV has also been linked to cancers in other parts of the body apart from cervix: Anus, vulva, vagina, penis and mouth. This group of viruses can also lead to the development of tumours in the respiratory tract. Currently, there are two HPV vaccines available in India: One protects against types 16 and 18 and the other guards you against types 6, 11, 16 and 18.

Well, the ongoing debate about the HPV vaccines needs more research and empirical evidence to settle down. Meanwhile, you need to take precautions to prevent this sexually transmitted infection. Remember, an infected mother can also transmit these viruses to her unborn or breastfeeding child. Reduce your risk of HPV infections by avoiding multiple sex partners or the ones with this infection and using condoms.

HPV infections manifest themselves through warts in your genitals, hands, feet, face and mouth and the symptoms of non-cancerous infections disappear on their own. However, some non-cancer symptoms are treated with oral and topical medicines and minor surgery. Apart from these conventional treatments, there are some no-drug remedies to ease these symptoms which work by boosting your immunity. The natural remedies include an array of foods, herbs and essential oils.

Turmeric

According to a study published in ecancermedicalscience, curcumin present in turmeric is effective in slowing the activity of HPV virus. This anti-viral agent serves to be therapeutic in cervical cancer as well. Curcumin is an active bio-constituent has been proven to potentially loosen abnormal cell growth and boost your immunity.

Shiitake Mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms help in eliminating HPV growth. A compound derived from this mushroom, known as active hexose correlated compound, can strengthen your body’s natural immune response. It does so by increasing the number and activity of the natural killer cells and curbing abnormal cells from spreading.

Astragalus

Traditionally used as an immune system booster, astragalus has antioxidant, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. By inducing the production of interleukin-2 (cytokines with antiviral property), astragalus helps in the elimination of HPV. It also has antioxidant and anti-proliferative properties.

Echinacea

Traditionally used for treating common cold, echinacea is an antiviral herb. It can effectively boost your immunity by increasing the white blood cell count and reducing wart appearance. Echinacea can fight fungal and bacterial infections too. Also having anti-inflammatory, laxative, and analgesic properties, this plant can improve the antiviral impact of the immune system.

Essential Oils

Essential oils like tea tree oil and thuja oil are known for their antimicrobial properties. These can be effective in treating skin growth due to infection. Tea tree oil acts as an ointment when mixed with a carrier oil like coconut oil. But, make sure you do not use it internally. Thuja oil is extracted from Thuja tree and is considered as a preferred Ayurvedic remedy. It can effectively reduce symptoms of HPV infection and remove warts. Make sure you dilute it before use otherwise it can irritate your skin as it contains highly toxic thujone.

Probiotic and vitamin C-rich foods

They rev up your immunity and either prevent HPV-induced warts or help you get rid of them. Yogort or fermented veggies could be good options for probiotics while citrus fruits like oranges and strawberries are essential sources of vitamin C. Bell peppers could also be a good option.

Garlic

It is a powerful ingredient that is a regular in Indian kitchens. Endowed with innumerable medicinal properties, garlic protects you against many ailments including the warts triggered by an HPV infection.