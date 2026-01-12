HPV And Cervical Cancer: Doctor Explains How The Virus Spreads And Why Vaccination, Screening Are Crucial

HPV is a common virus linked to cervical cancer. A doctor explains how it spreads and why timely vaccination and regular screening can save lives.

HPV is one of the most common STDs found easily throughout the world. Many people are not aware that they have HPV because the early signs and symptoms of HPV are often not present or recognisable. HPV can affect anyone who has sex, according to Dr Pavithra Ramakrishnan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Clinic, Velachery (Tansi Nagar) and remains the leading cause of cervical cancer if not detected in time.

How HPV Spreads?

Primarily, HPV enters when the particular person is in skin-to-skin contact with another person while having vaginal, anal, or oral sex. People who are actively engaged in sexual activity with multiple partners, tend to have intercourse at an early age, have compromised immune systems (i.e. infected with HIV/AIDS) and people who have not been vaccinated against HPV, are at a greater risk for contracting HPV infection, according to Dr Ramakrishnan.

Importance of HPV Vaccination

"The HPV vaccine protects against the most prevalent dangerous strains of HPV and is therefore an essential preventative measure," states Dr Ramakrishnan. People who are infected with HPV will show a normal immune response and eliminate the virus and any resulting health risks. However, certain types of HPV have the potential to cause serious complications.

High-Risk HPV Types and Serious Complications

These strains or types include type 16, 18, 31, 33, and 45, which pose a high risk and may even cause death. HPV is a kind of STD which is responsible for causing many cancers and genital problems. These include HPV-related cancers of the cervix, vagina, (which are strongly possible), vulva, penis, and throat as well asthe mouth.

HPV and Cancer Development

Many of these types of cancers grow gradually and they experience cervical changes before cancer occurs. This is because when the person is infected with HPV or other factors, which includes a history of smoking, usage of tobacco in any form and a weak immune system. Dr Ramakrishnan believes that smoking can weaken the body's immune response to HPV and damage cervical cells.

Role of Screening in Preventing Cervical Cancer

Women who are screened regularly for not only cervical cancer but also for other genital problems and are vaccinated against HPV will have a very low risk of developing cervical cancer. It is also one of the easiest types of cancer which can be avoid because it is not that common.

Pap Smear and HPV Testing Guidelines

With regular cervical cancer screenings it is easy to detect cells which are not normal, before they turn into cervical cancer. Women aged between 21 to 65 should get a Pap smear screening every 3 to 5 years for getting the screen for cervical cancer. Women between the ages of 30 and 65 years should have a Pap smear screening or there is one more option of HPV test or maybe both.

Ways to Reduce the Risk of Cervical Cancer

"Screening saves lives," stated Dr Ramakrishnan, "once cervical cancer is detected and treated early, it is very easy to stop from progressing." Several options exist that can help reduce the risk of cervical cancer. HPV vaccination is one of the best preventative measures and should be pursued by all people aged 11 through 26. In addition, limiting sexual partner quantity, practising safe sex and accessing early cervical cancer screening are other preventative options.

Creating Awareness for Better Cervical Health

The promotion of cervical health for women and creating awareness about this condition can also significantly reduce the likelihood of acquiring cervical cancer through HPV and can help women live healthier and longer lives.