How Winter Proves To Be Perfect Time For Knee Replacement Surgery: A Thorough Insight

VERIFIED

Going through a knee replacement surgery in any season is not easy, and doing it during winter can have advantages and challenges.

Winter is the time of the year when people prefer to stay indoors. People often believe that injuries during winter recover slower than usual, but this might not be very true, especially for surgery. Instead, it is quite an ideal time to get any surgery, and the recovery rate is faster because people tend to stay indoors. In this pursuit, Dr. Himanshu Gupta, MS. MCh Orth Specialized in Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Sports Injury from AmiCare Hospital,will break more such beliefs and will talk about the different advantages of knee replacement surgery during winter.

Scheduling Surgery Is Easy

During winter, scheduling yourself for surgery can be ideal as the waiting time is short. Also, post-surgery, it is essential to be surrounded by your friends, family and loved ones, as surgery can hurt your mental health. And winter is that time of the year when institutions remain closed, and organizations offer leniency in work. This leads to close ones being there to care for the patient who has just undergone knee replacement surgery.

Post-Surgery Side Effects Are Less

TRENDING NOW

Whenever a patient goes through surgery, one of the most common post-surgery side effects is less, and swelling tends to reduce in cold climates. During such times, we tend to put ice packs on the swelled area and create an environment that comforts the patient. During winters, naturally cool temperatures help reduce post-operative swelling and discomfort and provide a cosy and comfortable environment for the patient. Post Operative Pain Perception is often less. The National Library of Medicine conducted a study in which 100 patients with orthopaedic impacts filled out a questionnaire. As per the questionnaire, out % of 100 patients, 51% did not experience any pain during the cold weather.

More Time For Exercise

Staying indoors can help elderly patients avoid exposure to cold weather, and with limited outdoor activities, there is more time for self-exercise. Hence, patients on their rehabilitation exercises follow their post-surgery care instructions more diligently, leading to a faster and smoother recovery process.

Protection Of Incision Site

Due to cold weather, we tend to cover ourselves adequately, which helps avoid foreign body exposure to incisional areas. In addition to protecting the incisional area, covering up in cold weather helps maintain a stable body temperature. Additionally, proper clothing can provide support and compression to the incision, promoting healing and reducing discomfort. Going through a knee replacement surgery in any season is not easy, and doing it during winter can have advantages and challenges. Create an effective treatment plan and help you recover faster in this cold, icy weather.

You may like to read