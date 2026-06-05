How tobacco and alcohol drive 62% of mouth cancer cases in India: Expert insights

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr Amit Chakraborty
For many people chewing tobacco, smoking or drinking a few glasses of beer at get-togethers, after meals or at work breaks can seem like harmless habits. But findings published at an open-access journal BMJ Global Health found that alcohol and tobacco could be responsible for almost 62 per cent of cases of oral cancer in the country. According to Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Surgical Oncologist, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai the risk is further exacerbated because early symptoms are commonly asymptomatic, undiagnosed and develop unnoticed.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthsite.Com, the Surgical Oncologist walks us through some of the most important questions about the ongoing battle of mouth cancer in India.
Chakraborty: The realization that a habit is harmful to one's health and the willingness to give up the habit itself are poles apart from each other. Tobacco consumption in India which ranges from cigarettes, bidis, gutka, khaini to pan masala forms a significant part of daily life for Indians. For those who consume it at an economic disadvantage, smokeless tobacco products can easily be accessed at very low prices. Due to nicotine addiction there exist strong cravings both mental and physical which mere awareness cannot help overcome.
Chakraborty: Early detection of oral cancer is rare since the symptoms at the beginning of the disease are usually painless and hence ignored. Early symptoms ignored by many people include:
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Mouth Cancer Action (@mouthcancerorg) November 21, 2016
Chakraborty: The combined abuse of both substances does not merely add up to an increased risk rather they multiply the risk of carcinogenesis. The harmful substances in tobacco include nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons which cause damage to DNA in the oral mucosa. Meanwhile alcohol enhances the absorption capacity of the mucosa to allow such carcinogens to enter the cell easily. Alcohol additionally produces acetaldehyde which contributes to the harm done to the DNA of the oral mucosa and interferes with immune surveillance mechanisms in the body. It has been confirmed that the risk of developing oral cancer through the combined abuse of both is much higher than just being multiplicative.
Chakraborty: Yes they have become increasingly vulnerable to developing this disease. The lifestyle change in urban areas has caused earlier exposure to alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking. The popularity of hookah bars, flavoured e-cigarettes and a social drinking scene has made it appear less risky for people who are between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. At the same time the increasing consumption of areca nuts which are identified as a carcinogenic substance by Group 1 has started among the younger generation in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Answer: Here are some of the key measures you can take to prevent or reduce your risk of mouth cancer:
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, prevention or treatment.