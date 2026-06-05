How tobacco and alcohol drive 62% of mouth cancer cases in India: Expert insights

Tobacco and alcohol remain leading causes of mouth cancer in India. Experts explain how these habits increase risk and why early detection matters.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Amit Chakraborty

Mouth cancer. (Image: AI Generated)

For many people chewing tobacco, smoking or drinking a few glasses of beer at get-togethers, after meals or at work breaks can seem like harmless habits. But findings published at an open-access journal BMJ Global Health found that alcohol and tobacco could be responsible for almost 62 per cent of cases of oral cancer in the country. According to Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Surgical Oncologist, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai the risk is further exacerbated because early symptoms are commonly asymptomatic, undiagnosed and develop unnoticed.

Mouth cancer in India

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthsite.Com, the Surgical Oncologist walks us through some of the most important questions about the ongoing battle of mouth cancer in India.

Why do alcohol and tobacco continue to be the main causes of mouth cancer in India even though there is increasing awareness about this issue?

Chakraborty: The realization that a habit is harmful to one's health and the willingness to give up the habit itself are poles apart from each other. Tobacco consumption in India which ranges from cigarettes, bidis, gutka, khaini to pan masala forms a significant part of daily life for Indians. For those who consume it at an economic disadvantage, smokeless tobacco products can easily be accessed at very low prices. Due to nicotine addiction there exist strong cravings both mental and physical which mere awareness cannot help overcome.

What are the early symptoms of mouth cancer that most people usually ignore?

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Chakraborty: Early detection of oral cancer is rare since the symptoms at the beginning of the disease are usually painless and hence ignored. Early symptoms ignored by many people include:

Appearance of white or red patches in the mouth, gums and tongue

Presence of an unhealed ulcer for more than three weeks

Persistent numbness of the mouth, tongue or lips

Trouble eating, swallowing and moving the jaw

Formation of a lump in the cheek, throat and neck area

Change in your voice range

Safety tips for mouth cancer in India

How is the risk of developing oral cancer increased by the concurrent abuse of alcohol and tobacco?

Chakraborty: The combined abuse of both substances does not merely add up to an increased risk rather they multiply the risk of carcinogenesis. The harmful substances in tobacco include nitrosamines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons which cause damage to DNA in the oral mucosa. Meanwhile alcohol enhances the absorption capacity of the mucosa to allow such carcinogens to enter the cell easily. Alcohol additionally produces acetaldehyde which contributes to the harm done to the DNA of the oral mucosa and interferes with immune surveillance mechanisms in the body. It has been confirmed that the risk of developing oral cancer through the combined abuse of both is much higher than just being multiplicative.

Have the younger generation of Indians become increasingly prone to developing mouth cancer as a result of lifestyle changes?

Chakraborty: Yes they have become increasingly vulnerable to developing this disease. The lifestyle change in urban areas has caused earlier exposure to alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking. The popularity of hookah bars, flavoured e-cigarettes and a social drinking scene has made it appear less risky for people who are between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. At the same time the increasing consumption of areca nuts which are identified as a carcinogenic substance by Group 1 has started among the younger generation in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

What measures can individuals undertake now that will help minimize the chances of developing mouth cancer?

Answer: Here are some of the key measures you can take to prevent or reduce your risk of mouth cancer:

Quitting the use of tobacco in all its forms is probably the greatest action you can take. Within five years of giving up the risk of mouth cancer drops by half compared to a person who still smokes and will continue to fall beyond this period.

Cutting back on alcohol intake especially when used alongside tobacco will further lessen the risks.

Undertaking annual examinations by a dental professional should be considered for present or ex-tobacco users.

Taking care of your oral health and alerting a medical professional about an unhealed sore in under three weeks will promote early diagnosis.

A well-balanced diet comprising fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A, C and E will help sustain the mucosal lining.

Using free cessation services from government owned iCash clinics and the Tobacco Quitline could prove helpful.

Detecting mouth cancer early coupled with changing your lifestyle will ensure better outcomes as being aware is the first step.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, prevention or treatment.