How to wake up feeling energetic? 8 simple habits that can help you become a morning person

Are you trying to become a morning person, but not able to do so? Well, we have curated a complete list of 9 science-backed tips that can help you stay energetic and get up early in the morning.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : June 2, 2026 11:12 AM IST

8 simple tips to wake up early in the morning without feeling tired

Waking up early in the morning can feel like an impossible task for many people, especially after a long and hectic day. Hitting the snooze button often seems far more appealing than getting out of bed at sunrise. However, developing the habit of waking up early can offer several health benefits, including improved concentration, better sleep quality, higher productivity, enhanced mood, and sustained energy throughout the day.

The good news is that becoming an early riser is not something you are born with -- it's a habit that can be developed over time. With a few simple lifestyle changes and consistent effort, even night owls can train their bodies to wake up earlier without feeling exhausted. If you are looking for some easy and effective tips that can help you get up early and enjoy the sunrise with a cup of coffee, here is a complete list to check out.

9 Tips to Wake Up Early And Become a Morning Person

Here are the top 9 easy tips that you can apply to your daily lifestyle to help your mind and body wake up early and feel productive since the very first hours of the day:

Set An Early Bedtime

You have to train your body to fall asleep early so that it can rise earlier every morning. Adults should aim to get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. If you are sleeping less than that time, it will be difficult for you to wake up early in the morning.

Unplugged Before Bed

Unplugging from your smartphones and laptops about 30 minutes before going to bed can help you have better sleep. According to the sleep judge, the blue light coming from our screens can alter your body's natural melatonin levels, making it a task for you to sleep. Adapting an early bedtime that doesn't include any kind of gadget can make you feel happier and more energised the next day.

Avoid Late-Night Snacking

Some research has shown that eating snacks before bedtime can help dull any hunger or pains that may appear overnight; others have shown that it can cause unpleasant symptoms such as acid reflux. It is easy for you to replace your hunger with tiredness, so instead of sticking to snacks, save your hunger for your morning breakfast.

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Avoid Energy Drinks And Coffee That Are Sugary

Before going to bed, avoid drinking energy drinks or coffee because they give you an extra boost of energy, but ingesting a large amount of sugar or caffeine before bed can make it more challenging to fall asleep and stay asleep. Stop yourself from consuming sugary soda. Energy drinks and coffee can help you with healthier sleeping habits. Alternatives like water or tea before bed can help keep you hydrated.

Stay Away From Your Phone

Turn off your phone ringtone and activate. Do not disturb mode before bed. Buzzing of the notifications can disturb your sleep in the middle of the night, and you will be curious to check your phone, which can lead to the disruption of your sleep cycle. The buzzing text message or that funny meme will stay in the morning as well, so do yourself a favour and completely disconnect before bed.

Avoid All Nighters

Avoiding sleeping at night to complete your assignment is not just a bad choice, but understand the fact that acute lack of sleep can also affect your body's ability to function properly. Recent studies suggests that people who don't sleep at night are at high risk of developing heart, brain, and severe gut health issues.

Sleep With Your Curtains Open

Leave the curtains and blinds slightly open before going to bed a way by which natural sunlight into your room, helps you wake up naturally in the morning. Especially on sunny days, this can be an impactful thing.

Place Your Alarm Clock Across The Room

If you don't want to hear the snoozing of your alarm, place your phone or alarm clock across the room, where your bed is. By doing this, when you stop to snooze, you will be forced to get out of bed to stop it without thinking that you can snooze it for a bit more time, and you will wake up on the right time.

Things to keep in mind: Well, it is important to inculcate this habit slowly into your daily routine. Do not expect your body to wake up at 5am without feeling tired or fatigued.

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