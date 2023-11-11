Tips To Take Control Of Your Heart And Sugar Levels During Festive Season

How To Stay Fit During The Festive Season

Start making a positive change this festive season, and equip yourself with the tools to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Youth Empowerment for Health: As the festive seasons approach, the joy and merriment are often accompanied by an abundance of delicious but calorie-laden foods and sweet treats. It can be challenging for today's youth, who are already navigating the festive season. In this article, Dr Abhay Somani, Consultant Cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, will explore ways to empower the youth to take control of their heart and sugar health during festive seasons.

The Importance Of Youth Empowerment

Youth empowerment for health is not limited to everyday routines but extends to special occasions like festive seasons. The choices made during these times can significantly impact long-term health. With the prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes on the rise among young individuals, it is crucial to instil healthy habits that can be carried into the festive season.

Understanding Vulnerabilities

Before we delve into how youth can maintain their health during festive seasons, we must understand their vulnerabilities. Factors such as sedentary habits are prevalent throughout the year. These vulnerabilities can be exacerbated during festive seasons as tempting indulgences become more readily available.

Taking Control Of Heart Health

Moderation: Enjoying festive meals is a part of the celebration, but moderation is key. Opt for smaller portions and savour each bite. Avoid the temptation to overindulge, especially in high-sugar and high-fat foods. Smart Substitutions: Make healthier choices when cooking and baking. Use whole-grain flour, natural sweeteners like honey or stevia, and heart-healthy cooking oils. Stay Active: Festive seasons often involve family gatherings and vacations. Take advantage of this time to engage in physical activities with loved ones. Whether it's a family hike, a football game, or simply a long walk, staying active is essential.

Managing Sugar Levels

Avoid Sugary Beverages: Festive seasons are notorious for sugary drinks. Opt for water, herbal teas, or naturally flavoured water instead of soda or sugary cocktails. Balance with Fiber: Ensure your meals include plenty of fibre-rich foods like vegetables and fruits. Monitor Your Blood Sugar: Regularly monitor your blood sugar levels, especially during the festive season. This can help you stay in control and make necessary adjustments.

Early Intervention Matters

Remember, the choices made during festive seasons can have a long-lasting impact on your health. Today's youth are the adults of tomorrow, and by taking control of your heart and sugar health during these celebrations, you can prevent future complications and reduce healthcare burdens.

Leveraging Technology

Young people are tech-savvy, which can be a powerful tool for maintaining health during festive seasons. Use health and fitness apps to track your dietary intake and exercise routines. These apps can help you stay accountable and make informed choices.

Conclusion

Empowering youth to take control of their heart and sugar health during festive seasons is a responsibility we all share. By making informed choices, practising moderation, and staying active, we can enjoy the celebrations without compromising our health. The festive season should be a time of joy and togetherness, and by following these guidelines, you can ensure that it remains just that while also taking care of your heart and sugar health. Start making a positive change this festive season, and equip yourself with the tools to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.