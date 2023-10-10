How To Shield Children From Digital Stress?

Strategies that parents and caregivers can employ to help counter digital-induced stress.

As digital technology continues to play an integral role in children's lives, it is essential for parents and caregivers to proactively address digital-induced stress.

The digital age has made it impossible for children to stay away from screens. While technology offers various educational opportunities, it also brings challenges and difficulties that become difficult to tackle. Technology can induce stress in children, ruining their mental well-being. Ms. Ritu Mehrotra, CEO of United We Care speaks about the negative impact of technology on children's mental health. She says, "With the advent of technology, gadgets, and digital playgrounds, children are more prone to anxiety and depression. The shifting focus is because of the digital content that is being generated and consumed at a critical rate for children. This is not only affecting their eyesight at an early age but also their sleep patterns and anxiety levels. This is also most likely leading them to emulate a platonic setting of living beyond their own; such scenarios may lead to depression. There are, however, ways we can tackle such problems and issues. The first and foremost is limiting the content exposure to kids and children that you deem is not fit (as a parent or a guardian) for them, along with cutting the overall digital exposure time. The most active way of curtailing, however, is by building a robust diet plan and getting the children to spend more time outdoors doing and engaging in games or critical activities, which stimulates their positive or creative mindset for utilization."

What Are The Strategies To Counter Digital-induced Stress In Children?

Here are some strategies to reduce the effect of technology on children's mental health!

Limit Their Screen Time

Limiting the amount of time spent on screens is one of the most essential methods. To promote balance, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises setting age-appropriate screen time limitations for kids. Set explicit guidelines for when and how long people can use screens, while also encouraging more wholesome choices like creative or outdoor play.

Mindful Use

Teach children the concept of mindful technology use. Help them understand that screens are tools for learning and entertainment, but they should be used intentionally and in moderation. Encourage them to take breaks, stretch, and practice relaxation techniques while using devices.

Establish Tech-Free Zones

Set aside some sections of your home like the dining room table and bedrooms as technology-free zones. This encourages face-to-face interaction, improves sleep quality, and lessens the urge to check gadgets frequently.

Encourage Open Communication

Establish a setting where kids feel at ease talking about their online stress and other digital experiences. Encourage candid discussions about internet bullying, peer pressure, and the value of getting help if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Teach Them Online Safety

Teach kids about online safety, emphasizing the value of preserving personal data and identifying potential risks. Define safe and unsafe websites, social media interactions, and online friendships.

Focus More On Physical Activity

Regular exercise is crucial for lowering stress. Encourage kids to play outside, participate in sports, or pursue physical hobbies. In addition to reducing stress, exercise also fosters general well-being.

Consistent Bedtime Routine

The physical and emotional well-being of children depends on getting good sleep. Establish a regular nighttime routine that includes relaxing without using any screens. Encourage reading or relaxing activities before bed because the blue light emitted by screens might interfere with sleep cycles.

Monitor Content

Monitor the web content your youngster is accessing. Make sure the information is safe and age-appropriate, especially for smaller children. Use parental control features and filters to block or limit access to improper or hazardous content.

Teach Digital Resilience

Give kids the tools they need to be resilient online. Help children realize that not everything they read or see online is accurate or trustworthy. Critical thinking, fact-checking, and the value of obtaining knowledge from a variety of sources should all be taught.

