How To Save a Stroke Victim from Dying: Understanding The BEFAST Rule To Manage Signs of a Sudden Stroke Immediately

How to help a stroke victim? Let's talk about recognizing the signs of stroke and taking immediate steps to get help.

A stroke is a medical emergency in which the blood supply to the brain either stops or is blocked. Our brain needs a constant supply of oxygen, and if there is any obstruction in this, then the person can die or brain function is completely lost. This is what happens when a person undergoes a stroke. Since brain function is primal for tasks like moving, eating, talking, remembering, or controlling your emotions, a stroke can leave a person in a helpless situation that requires extra medical care.

In this article, Dr. Sushant Chhabra, HOD and Consultant - Emergency Medicine, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, helps us understand what to do when someone is experiencing a stroke.

Sudden Signs of Stroke

These are the top 3 unusual signs of a stroke that shouldn't be ignored:

Unexpected numbness in the face, arm, and leg, particularly on each side of the body, Unbearable headache out of nowhere Facing confusion and having difficulty with motor, sensory, and olfactory abilities.

Understanding the B.E. F.A.S.T Rule

There's not much that can be done to protect a person who is suffering from a stroke. However, it is possible to pay attention to these signs and B.E. F.A.S.T.

B Balance: Balance. Sudden loss of balance or coordination, or a sense of vertigo, like the room is spinning

E Eye: Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes

F Face: Noticing an unnatural face drooping on any one side.

A Arms: Seeing if the person starts feeling sudden numbness or weakness in any one arm. Inability to lift the arm upon trying.

S Speech: Observing slurred speech or difficulty in completing sentences without any mistakes.

T Time: Knowing that it is the time to call the authorities when any one of these symptoms is seen acting urgently when all signs are noted. It is vital to get medical help, even if the signs fade away. Till to call emergency 011-4040 7070.

Managing a stroke

Once a person has experienced a stroke, they must live with it since there's no cure for a stroke. Although medical and surgical treatments are available, a treatment plan for stroke is based on several factors, including your age and medical history, the type of stroke you faced, the severity of the stroke, what part of the brain had the stroke, the causes, your body's reaction to certain medical treatments, and most importantly, your own choice and preferences about the treatment. Treatment is most effective when started immediately, so avoid delay and have a consultation with your doctor at the earliest.

Reducing The Risk of A Sudden Stroke

You can reduce your risk of stroke by making certain lifestyle adjustments, such as avoiding smoking and drinking, eating a healthy and balanced diet, refraining from excessive sugar intake and fatty foods, and most importantly, being active by regularly exercising. In rare cases, despite all these precautions, a person can have a stroke and may require immediate surgical help, such as carotid endarterectomy surgery, so it is important to be B.E. F.A.S.T.