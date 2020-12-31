Are you suffering from kidney stones? Is that excruciating pain robbing your peace? Did you skip your work due to that unbearable pain? Then, don’t fret, we tell you how to tackle your problem of kidney stones. Also Read - Ammonia breath: It is a sign that your kidneys are in danger

Kidney stone, also known as nephrolithiasis, forms when there is an increase in stone-forming substances in the urine or a decrease in the urine volume. These hard deposits, if not treated on time can create complications like blocking the urinary tract. Anyone who has gone through the pain caused by kidney stones can vouch for the fact that they can cause extreme discomfort and be horribly painful, to say the least.

To get rid of these concentrated crystalline masses is a task bigger than one can imagine. Whether through home remedies or kidney stone surgery, one should work towards dissolving them before they travel too far into the urinary tract or become too large.

What are the Symptoms of Kidney Stones?

Though severe pain is one of the most common kidney stone symptoms, other signs that indicate kidney stones include:

– Pain in the back, belly, or side

– Burning sensation or pain during urination

– Frequent and urgent urination

– Blood in urine

– The sense of incomplete bladder emptying

– Smelly or cloudy urine

– Nausea and vomiting

– Chills and fever

Home Remedies To Treat Kidney Stones

Early detection is vital in the treatment of kidney stones. So, along with your doctor’s advice you can also opt for these natural solutions. Try these home remedies today and you will surely feel good!

#Lemon Juice

Lemons are one of the most common items found in the kitchens. Adding a bit of lemon juice into every glass of water helps a lot against kidney stones. Lemons contain the compound citrate, which prevents calcium stones from forming inside the kidneys. Additionally, the citrate also aids in breaking down smaller stones already present inside the kidney. This leads to the stone passing out through urine.

#Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can be easily acquired from your nearest grocer. Apart from imparting a delicious flavor to your dishes, the vinegar also contains citric acid. This acid aids in dissolving kidney stones. The product can also help alkalize the blood and increase the level of acids in the stomach. Therefore, it prevents the formation of additional stones inside the kidneys as well.

However, ensure that you do not consume excess amounts of apple cider vinegar each day, as doing so can lead to osteoporosis and low levels of potassium. People with diabetes should also stay away from consuming apple cider vinegar.

#Drink Coconut Water To Treat Kidney Stones

It is an amazing remedy for kidney stones. Your body’s urine output will enhance due to that magnificent coconut water. Furthermore, the potassium in it will help alkalinize the acidic urine, and ta-da, you will be able to bid adieu to your kidney stones and get rid of the pain. So, drink it immediately!

#Baking Soda

The acidic content of your urine that caused the stone formation can be lowered by the alkalinity of baking soda. Hence, it can be beneficial for you. So, those stones can pass through your urinary system if the levels come down. Mix some baking soda in lukewarm water and drink it.

#Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass contains compounds and antioxidants that increase urine production and allow kidney stones to pass more easily while reducing the risk of their formation.

The above-mentioned points act as some of the natural remedies that you can follow if you have a history of kidney stones or you are suffering from the disorder at present. However, if you have been diagnosed with kidney stones, consult your doctor regularly to keep an eye on your conditions. Apart from these natural remedies, proper medication may also be required to cure the condition.