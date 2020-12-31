Are you suffering from kidney stones? Is that excruciating pain robbing your peace? Did you skip your work due to that unbearable pain? Then don’t fret we tell you how to tackle your problem of kidney stones. Kidney stone also known as nephrolithiasis forms when there is an increase in stone-forming substances in the urine or a decrease in the urine volume. These hard deposits if not treated on time can create complications like blocking the urinary tract. Anyone who has gone through the pain caused by kidney stones can vouch for the fact that they can cause extreme discomfort