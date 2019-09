Having suicidal thoughts and acting upon them are two different things. Having these thoughts is not a matter of shame or fear. ©Shutterstock

According to a study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2018, nearly 8,00,000 people die globally due to suicide every year. This accounts for one person every 40 seconds. These deaths are not sudden or unexpected. The signs are there but you have to recognize them. Look out for warning signs like complaints about feeling trapped, hopeless or alone or somebody believing they have no reason to live. At times, a person may also make a will or give away personal possessions. All these are warning signs that a person may be veering towards suicide. If handled properly, suicides can be prevented. Having suicidal thoughts and acting upon them are two different things. Having these thoughts is not a matter of shame or fear. Here are some ways of preventing these thoughts.

Talk to someone

Don’t try to fight these suicidal thoughts on your own. Talk to a professional or seek support from your young ones. Talking about it makes it easier to understand why you are having these thoughts and what issues in your life are triggering this behavior. This will go a long way in helping you solve your issues and the thoughts will disappear. Join support groups and organisations that deal with such issues and you will not feel as alone as before.

Take medications

Most of the time, these suicidal thoughts are a symptom of depression or any other psychotic disorders. Taking anti psychotic pills or anti-depressants help in dealing with these thoughts. These thoughts can easily reappear, so do not stop taking these medications on your own. Talk to your doctor about a change in medication if you are facing some side-effects.

Never skip your therapy appointment

Follow your treatment plan. There is a reason why it is made. Skipping therapy sessions will give these suicidal thoughts time to fester in the mind. Talking about them regularly to a professional will keep them at bay. You will have a better understanding of your thoughts by regularly attending the sessions.

Remove lethal objects

Seeing lethal objects like firearms, knives, or serious medications will only encourage your suicidal tendencies. Remove these objects from your home and office if you are worried that one day you might use them.

Suicide intervention centres

Here are some suicide intervention centres that you can go to for help. They will help you avoid suicidal thoughts and guide you about what you can do.

Roshni

Roshni is a Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre. Call this centre and a volunteer will guide you out safely from your current emotional breakdown. The centre is open on weekdays from 11am to 9pm.

Cooj

Based out of Goa, Cooj was established in 2013. They are a specialized group of people trained to detect and understand suicidal thoughts.

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health is a group of volunteers and counsellors that you can call during times of distress. They work around the clock and can be reached through the phone and even email.