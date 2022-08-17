How To Prevent Scabies, Athlete’s Foot, Ringworm And Other Skin Infections During Monsoon

If you have a wound or frequently get skin infections, using coffee butter consistently can help you fight off the issues caused by harmful bacteria.

Increased humidity, water contamination, fungal infections are some factors that can increase risk of different types of skin problems during monsoons.

The monsoons don't only provide the much-needed respite from the scorching heat of the summers but bring with it indescribable joys that make it a special season for all. However, the increased humidity in the air also encourages fungal and viral infections making it the perfect time for different types of skin problems. From eczema to dermatitis to itchy skin and skin allergies, the risk of skin diseases and other infections rises considerably during this season. Therefore, it becomes imperative to take extra care of skin during the monsoons to keep infections and diseases at bay. A good lifestyle with proper attention to food and hydration is equally important for overall good health.

To know more about the most common skin problems during monsoon, we connected with Dr. Sarika Holmukhe, DNB Consulting Dermatologist at DR. SKINN CLINIC, Mumbai, and Medical Research Adviser for Entod Pharmaceuticals. The expert also shared tips for prevention of skin infections during the monsoon season. Read on

Common Monsoon Skin Infections

According to Dr. Sarika, skin problems that are mostly to occur during monsoons are:

TRENDING NOW

Scabies

Scabies happens to be a contagious water-borne infection that is caused by parasitic mites. In the monsoons, people often come in contact with contaminated water that may result in discomfort through skin rashes and intense itching. The common symptoms of scabies are:

Intense itching, mostly at night : The itch can be so intense that it can also keep a person awake at night.

: The itch can be so intense that it can also keep a person awake at night. Sores: Scratching on the itches can result in sores.

Scratching on the itches can result in sores. Rash: Scabies rash is a common occurrence that can cause little bumps which often look like knots under the skin, tiny bites, hives or pimples.

Prevention Tips

Avoid direct contact with someone who is affected by scabies.

Washing clothing, bedding and towels of the infected person on a daily basis.

Vacuuming carpets and furniture.

Eczema

Eczema is a non-contagious skin condition that is usually characterised by itchiness, redness and inflammation. The affected part of the skin may also appear cracked and rough with blister formations. The rainy season can aggravate the condition which is why extra care needs to be taken. The common symptoms of eczema are:

Crusting skin

Itchiness

Dry skin

Swelling

Leathery, scaly patches of skin

Prevention Tips

Keep the skin dry as sweating can aggravate the condition.

Stay away from allergens like dust, pollens and animal fur and avoid getting in touch with dirty water.

Wear gloves while dusting or cleaning.

Athlete's Foot

Many people witness itching on their feet or discoloured or cracked nails in the monsoon season. This can happen due to Athlete's Foot which is a fungal infection that commonly occurs from dirty water during the damp season. The disease is caused by fungi known as candida that causes infection of the toenails. The symptoms of Athlete's Foot are:

You may like to read

Cracked or scaly skin between the toes

Itchiness, mostly after taking off socks and shoes

Blisters

Stinging or burning

Prevention Tips

Wash feet and hands properly especially after coming home from the outdoors.

Use anti-fungal, powder in socks and shoes.

Always wear clean pairs of socks and never stay in wet socks for long.

Ringworm

The circular, red patches which are usually observed on the armpits, neck or soles of the feet during the rainy season are a fungal infection known as ringworm. In this condition, there is a circular rash with clear skin in the middle. The disease can easily spread through contact and therefore, one must not share belongings with others. The symptoms of ringworm are:

Scaly or itchy patches on the neck, arms, trunks or legs.

Patches that develop pustules or blisters.

Overlapping rings may also occur.

A scaly or clear area inside the skin.

Prevention Tips

Wear footwear with better air circulation.

Always keep the skin clean and use antiseptic soap if required.

Immediately change clothes after getting drenched in the rain.

Use anti-fungal powder in socks and after taking a bath.

"Apart from these skin diseases, insect stings and bites are also common during the monsoon season. It can also lead to skin reactions like swelling, redness and skin irritation. One must apply insect repellents and wear proper clothing to avoid insect bites," Dr. Sarika noted.

Monsoon may be a much-awaited season for many of you there, but it also brings with it a plethora of skin issues. Apart from taking the necessary precautions, it is also advisable to consult a dermatologist in case someone is affected by any of the monsoon skin diseases for better diagnosis and treatment.

RECOMMENDED STORIES