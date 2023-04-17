How To Prevent Early Cardiovascular Risk: Signs, Screening, And Habits

Exercise in early adulthood corrects heart abnormalities. © Shutterstock

Early Cardiovascular Diseases: Symptoms, Diagnosis And Prevention.

Did you know that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide? According to estimates by WHO, more than 30% of deaths globally was due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDS) in 2019, of which heart attack and stroke were the leading cause. Dr Amit Bhusan Sharma, Director and Unit Head of Cardiology at Paras Health, Gurugram, will explain everything about CVDS in the article.

Types Of Cardiovascular Disease (CVDs)

There are of mainly four types of CVDs:

Coronary heart disease Strokes Aortic disease Peripheral arterial disease

Early Signs To Look Out For

There can be various signs and symptoms of CVDs, but the most common ones are discussed below:

Irregular heartbeat: When you experience a speedy heartbeat, palpitations, feeling dizzy, lightheaded or if your heartbeat is jumping around erratically, then you should consult a doctor without delay. Numb legs and arms: If someone feels numbness in their legs or arms or faces a cramping sensation in their calves while walking, it can be an underlying symptom of something serious. Extreme fatigue: Fatigue is a normal body response, but it can be a worrying sign if someone faces extreme, chronic fatigue or tiredness without any significant lifestyle change. Chest pain: If you are experiencing tightness, heaviness, pressure in the chest or any constricting feeling, you should get medical help immediately.

Follow A Powerful Prevention Plan

When it comes to CVDs, prevention is better than cure. An effective prevention plan can keep heart diseases at bay and ensure a healthy and happy life.

Be physically active: Studies have shown that leading an active lifestyle and daily physical activity can considerably lower the risk of heart disease. You can start to slow, like walking for 30 minutes daily, do yoga, and incorporate aerobic exercises and strength training in your daily routine if your body permits. Know your risks and get regular health screenings: It is important to note that the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases increase as one gets older. So if you're in the 40 to 75 years age bracket, it is a good idea to have type 2 diabetes screening done once a year. Consume a heart-healthy diet: Eat a healthy diet consisting of green vegetables, fruits, protein-rich food such as lean meats and fish, healthy fats, nuts and whole grains. Avoid or limit the intake of processed and fast foods as they contain trans-fat, salt and sugar. Get good quality sleep: Lack of proper, deep REM sleep increases the chances of high blood pressure, heart attack, obesity and mood disorders. So follow a sleep schedule and develop healthy sleep habits before bed. Watch your weight: It is highly crucial to maintain a healthy weight since being overweight increases the chances of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, which can lead to heart diseases. Manage stress: Stress is often called the silent killer. The best antidote to stress is laughter, spending quality time with your loved ones, meditation, or following a relaxation regime.