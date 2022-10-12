How To Prevent Arthritis: 10 Things You Can Do To Keep Your Bones Healthy

Damage to a joint is called Arthritis. The end of a bone is lined by cartilage which prevents friction between bone ends. When this cartilage is damaged, the condition is called Arthritis. Arthritis can lead to pain, stiffness, difficulty walking and moving, and considerable agony over a period of time. From your lifestyle habits to your diet, several factors together contribute to this bone condition. In this article, Dr Ameet Pispati, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Director of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jaslok Hospital, has discussed what causes arthritis and how one can manage this health condition.

What Causes Arthritis?

There are various kinds of arthritis. Some are auto-immune, while some develop due to faulty habits and avoidable causes. Some are diet related, some are genetic, and others are weight related. With advancing age and increasing longevity, mankind is likely to see more arthritis patients.

We often tend to eat the wrong foods, drink less water, over-exercise, work out on the wrong surfaces, or use excessive hand tools. All this can increase our chance of developing arthritis. The way we sit our whole lives can affect our chances of causing back pain or spine arthritis. Repetitive injuries can also lead to arthritis, such as by way of continuing to run on slopes and rough surfaces in spite of experiencing knee pain. Occupations that involve kneeling for long time periods (plumber, carpenter) could lead one to develop arthritis.

How To Prevent Arthritis?

Here are some things to take care of:

After the age of 40, reduce deep squats and lunges as these could overload the knee cap (patella) and lead to patella femoral arthritis.

Reduce going up and down the stairs after the age of 45 years. Eat less red meat and consume less alcohol to avoid uric acid levels going up (Gout). Drink plenty of water. Reduce impact activity after age 45, especially if you have knee pain. Avoid repetitive use of hand tools involving heavy grip, to minimise the chance of thumb osteoarthritis. Always keep the body weight under control to minimise the chance of knee osteoarthritis. Work out or run, on good surfaces to prevent ligament injuries. Consider working out in the water in case of lower limb joint pain on regular surfaces (aqua exercises). Consider regular postural exercises to improve gait and posture, thereby preventing back and hip pain and preventing spine arthritis. Stretch and tone your muscles daily to minimise the chance of repetitive injuries. Eat a healthy balanced diet with dark green leafy vegetables and coloured fruits to strengthen your bones.

When in doubt, consult your doctor.

