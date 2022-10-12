How To Prevent Arthritis: 10 Things You Can Do To Keep Your Bones Healthy

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Damage to a joint is called Arthritis. The end of a bone is lined by cartilage which prevents friction between bone ends. When this cartilage is damaged, the condition is called Arthritis. Arthritis can lead to pain, stiffness, difficulty walking and moving, and considerable agony over a period of time. From your lifestyle habits to your diet, several factors together contribute to this bone condition. In this article, Dr Ameet Pispati, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Director of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jaslok Hospital, has discussed what causes arthritis and how one can manage this health condition.
There are various kinds of arthritis. Some are auto-immune, while some develop due to faulty habits and avoidable causes. Some are diet related, some are genetic, and others are weight related. With advancing age and increasing longevity, mankind is likely to see more arthritis patients.
We often tend to eat the wrong foods, drink less water, over-exercise, work out on the wrong surfaces, or use excessive hand tools. All this can increase our chance of developing arthritis. The way we sit our whole lives can affect our chances of causing back pain or spine arthritis. Repetitive injuries can also lead to arthritis, such as by way of continuing to run on slopes and rough surfaces in spite of experiencing knee pain. Occupations that involve kneeling for long time periods (plumber, carpenter) could lead one to develop arthritis.
Here are some things to take care of:
After the age of 40, reduce deep squats and lunges as these could overload the knee cap (patella) and lead to patella femoral arthritis.
When in doubt, consult your doctor.
Follow us on