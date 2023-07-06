Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- MY MONEY
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Not only eye or skin infections even ear infections can give a tough time to people of all age groups during monsoon. These worrisome monsoon-related infections can occur any area of the ear including the inner, middle, or even the external ear. So, ensure to take enough care of your ears during the monsoon by adhering to the expert tips given in the article below.
Dr Prashant Kewale, ENT Specialist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, explains the causes of ear infections during monsoon season, as well as shares measures to prevent them and how they are treated.
Monsoon surely gives one that much-needed break from the scorching heat, but it can be a matter of concern too. The contaminated rainwater can enter one's ears leading to fungal infections. The rise in humidity level is a breeding ground for bacteria that invite ear infection. Debris in the ear and bruises from ear buds can also raise the chances of ear infections. A fungal infection of the ear commonly known as otomycosis also causes pain in the ear. Other causes of infections include colds or flu and allergies. In addition, bacteria like Streptococcus pneumonia and Hemophilic influenza can make one prone to bacterial ear infections.
Those having an ear infection can notice signs and symptoms such as choked ears, irritation, swelling, itchiness, earache, decreased hearing, watery discharge, dizziness, severe headaches, and even fever. It is imperative for you to seek timely intervention after the symptoms appear.
If you notice the red flags associated with ear infections, do not delay treatment as doing so can worsen your condition. Use ear drops and medication prescribed by the doctor only. Self-medication is a strict no-no.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information