As millions celebrate Christmas, researchers have pointed out certain health hazards like the ‘holiday heart syndrome’ or even the pine needles in the tree, that can be avoided during the festivities. Also Read - Ultra-processed junk food 'increases risks of an early death and heart problems'

This season is associated with preventable harms from cards, tree decorations, and presents, as well as overeating and overdrinking, so do the benefits of Christmas outweigh the harms? Also Read - One carrot a day can keep heart diseases at bay: Interesting ways to add it to your daily diet

The British Medical Journal (BMJ), Robin Ferner, and Jeffrey Aronson found some cautionary tales from the archives. They found that Christmas cards can be a potential source of harm. Also Read - Heart disease is world's no.1 killer: 5 Herbs to help support a healthy and happy heart

Health risks of Christmas cards

This is the season to exchange cards and wishes and millions of people around the world send out Christmas cards to their friends, acquaintances, and associates. But these very cards can also pose health problems. Here is what researchers found:

1. In 1876, a young man developed arsenic poisoning after painting festive cards with the highly toxic Scheele’s Green paint.

2. More recently, a woman amputated her fingertip while posting Christmas cards through the spring-loaded flap of a letterbox.

Injuries from decorative items

1. Want to deck up your house for Christmas? Keep the following in mind.

2. Injuries from falls while decking the house with Christmas lights are common. Avoid ladders. They may tip when you are tipsy.

Items swallowed unintentionally can also pose problems

1. Bulbs from Christmas lights, sharp-pointed confetti stars, and Christmas tree-shaped decorations, have all found their way down toddlers’ throats and have had to be removed.

2. Burns from candles are also common.

Christmas trees can pose a problem

1. Christmas trees, too, can bring pain as well as pleasure. Here are the dangers that you may face from these.

2. Pine needles can penetrate the lungs, causing breathing difficulties.

3. Branches can poke you in the eye, causing a corneal abrasion.

Some thoughtful gifts can be harmful too

1. Christmas presents pose unforeseen dangers too, researchers added. Here are a few examples.

2. A pet hamster can spread lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus.

3. Haitian bongo drums carry anthrax bacilli in their goatskin hides.

But the benefits outweigh the harms

Most of the sources listed by researchers are anecdotal and they did not find strong evidence of widespread adverse effects. So, they leave you to decide whether the benefits of Christmas outweigh its harms. Of course, one side effect of the festivities is weight gain due to excessive eating and drinking. This can also trigger outbreaks of gastroenteritis and salmonella infection and cause heart complaints, commonly known as holiday heart syndrome. But all these are part of the festivities and with proper care, you can have all the fun you want without any fear.

(With input from IANS)