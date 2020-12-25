As millions celebrate Christmas researchers have pointed out certain health hazards like the 'holiday heart syndrome' or even the pine needles in the tree that can be avoided during the festivities. This season is associated with preventable harms from cards tree decorations and presents as well as overeating and overdrinking so do the benefits of Christmas outweigh the harms? The British Medical Journal (BMJ) Robin Ferner and Jeffrey Aronson found some cautionary tales from the archives. They found that Christmas cards can be a potential source of harm. Health risks of Christmas cards This is the season to exchange cards and