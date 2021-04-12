India’s daily Covid count has risen by more than 10-times this month compared to last month. From about 15,500 cases on March 1 this year, the country’s daily coronavirus figures have gone up to over 1.6 lakh on April 12. According to the Union Health Ministry data (updated on Monday morning), there were 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases and 904 deaths in last 24 hours. With this massive spike, India’s total number of cases stand at 1,35,27,717 and the death toll has risen to 1,70,179. As the second wave of COVID-19 hit India, it has become the global hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, adding more cases than the U.S. India’s cumulative Covid tally is the second highest globally, behind the United States and just ahead of Brazil (1.34 crore-plus cases). Meanwhile, experts have cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 in the country may peak by April 15-20. Since there is no drug to cure Covid-19, the best way to stay safe is to keep your immunity strong and prevent infections. Since the ancient time, people in India swear by Kadha to protect and build their immunity. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has also revealed she has been drinking this traditional Indian drink every day during her quarantine period to keep her immunity strong. Also Read - Antioxidants From Rice Bran May Help Improve GI Symptoms in Covid-19 Patients: Experts

What is Kadha?

It is a traditional Indian drink made of several Indian herbs and spices including tumeric, black pepper, tulsi, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and lime juice. For years, Kadha has been used as a natural remedy against cough, cold, fever and sore throat. But some experts suggest that it can also help fight Covid by boosting your immunity. “Drinking a cup of Kadha everyday combined with a healthy diet and physical activities can be extremely beneficial and do wonders for your body,” said Yasmin Karachiwala. The trainer has also shared a video on how to make the Kadha and store it on Instagram. Check the video here: Also Read - Peltzman Effect: This Could be The Reason Why Covid Cases are Soaring Amidst Vaccination

Ingredients required to make the Kadha:

2 litres of water

Fresh Tumeric/Haldi (1 Piece – 2 Inches long)

Fresh Black Pepper Powder (1 TBSP)

Tulsi (15-20 Leaves)

Cinnamon (1 Piece – 2 Inches Long)

Cloves (8-10)

Fresh Ginger (Grate 1 Piece – 2 Inches Long)

Sour Lime Juice (1 Lemon)

These herbs abs spices are known to be very effective in fighting against respiratory infections. Since the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging people to drink Kadha to keep their immune system strong to be able to fight the novel coronavirus. Even the Ayush Ministry strongly recommends people to drink it daily.

Covid vaccination at workplace

India is also escalating its Covid-19 vaccination drive to rapidly cover eligible beneficiaries amid the second wave of infections. Everyone aged over 45 is now eligible to get the jab at vaccination centres and hospitals. Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are the two Covid-19 vaccines being used in the current phase of the immunisation drive. These vaccines are claimed to be highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19. As of April 12, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered to the people in the country. To speed up the vaccination drive, the Union government has also allowed vaccinations at workplace for employees aged 45 years or more.