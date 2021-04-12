India's daily Covid count has risen by more than 10-times this month compared to last month. From about 15500 cases on March 1 this year the country’s daily coronavirus figures have gone up to over 1.6 lakh on April 12. According to the Union Health Ministry data (updated on Monday morning) there were 168912 new Covid-19 cases and 904 deaths in last 24 hours. With this massive spike India’s total number of cases stand at 13527717 and the death toll has risen to 170179. As the second wave of COVID-19 hit India it has become the global hotspot for the