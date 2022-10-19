How To Keep Your Spine Healthy and Get Rid of Back Pain

Now, returning mechanical back pain is usually present for a short period, localised over a specific area of the body, mainly due to muscle soreness or strain—this type of pain, when experienced, usually feels better after taking rest. However, in non-mechanical back pain, there is usually an underlying pathology which could be due to age, out-growth, spurs, tumours and many more.

In recent years, spine problems are on a drastic rise among people of different age groups, especially youngsters. To address this issue, Dr Jaskaran Singh - Senior Consultant at Manipal Hospitals, Patiala highlighted some of the common spinal diseases and ways to avoid them. With the rapid change in lifestyle, there is a need to address the global burden of spinal pain and disease to avoid the risk factors. Let's first check what are the telltale signs that say the spinal cord is not in a good condition.

Symptoms Your Spine Is At Risk

The health of your spine is very important, as it plays a significant role in maintaining the body's overall balance and posture. Take a quick look at what are some of the tell-tale signs that say the spine is at risk:

Nausea Extreme fatigue or weakness Difficulty in breathing Extremely dry mouth Abdominal pain Smelly sweat Confusion or brain fogging Partial coma

What Can You Do To Keep Your Spine Healthy?

To strengthen the spinal cord and restore the bone health of the spine Dr Jaskaran Singh said, "The spinal cord is very different and delicate from other bones of the body. It is very important to take care of spine health and to avoid any spine diseases it is important that we out least 15-20 minutes from our busy routine for exercise. For the condition of cervical spondylitis, there is a complaint of severe pain from neck to head and sometimes dizziness as well. This disease is associated with a sedentary lifestyle which can be as common as getting up and sitting in the wrong way. If the neck and waist are properly taken care of, then back pain can be definitely relieved."

Suggesting the tips to manage spine and back pain, he added, "Try to keep the computer at eye level so that you do not have to sit with your neck bent. While riding bikes with field jobs, keep in mind to avoid leaning forward while riding the bike. If so, get the handle of the bike fixed and do neck and waist exercises daily. Keep your weight under control, so that the chances of back pain are very less. With exercise, a balanced diet also contributes to avoiding the risk factors. If cervical or back pain is bothering you for a long time, then immediately consult a spine specialist."