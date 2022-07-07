How To Help Elderly People Manage Their Diabetes?

Older people stay physically active to deal with diabetes. ©Shutterstock

Here's how we can care for seniors with the proper diabetes care and management.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that can damage your body's metabolism. As a result, it increases the risk of infection and can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. However, with adequate care and management, one can indeed control diabetes. Sujata Sharma, Senior Diabetes Care Coach, BeatO App, tells how we can care for seniors with the proper diabetes care and management. Why Do They Need Extra Care? Older adults often deal with other health conditions, and diabetes can add to them and further harm their system. While the family is generally willing to help, it might sometimes feel like a full-time job!

4 Things You Can Do

Help Them Eat Nutritious Food: Wise food choices and a diabetes-friendly meal plan (with a range of foods) will help them get the proper quantities of protein, lipids, and carbohydrates. In addition, a diabetic diet can be modified in various ways to make it simpler to follow for seniors who might otherwise find it difficult. Diabetes in the elderly is becoming more widespread, so if you or a senior loved one has diabetes, consider taking a dietician's help.

Wise food choices and a diabetes-friendly meal plan (with a range of foods) will help them get the proper quantities of protein, lipids, and carbohydrates. In addition, a diabetic diet can be modified in various ways to make it simpler to follow for seniors who might otherwise find it difficult. Diabetes in the elderly is becoming more widespread, so if you or a senior loved one has diabetes, consider taking a dietician's help. Get Them Tested For Diabetes Retinopathy and Neuropathy: Prolonged diabetes can damage their eyes and nerves. Diabetic retinopathy can lead to blindness and vision loss if left untreated. Similarly, diabetic neuropathy can impair their feet and make it difficult for them to walk. As mentioned earlier, timely detection and treatment can save your loved one from complications. Book regular health checkup tests, and consult with a diabetologist.

Motivate Them to Exercise and Stay Happy: Physical activities can help in controlling blood glucose levels. Yoga, meditation, and morning walks can be effective in keeping them active and healthy. Remember physical activity guidelines, such as scheduling exercise an hour or so after a meal when blood sugar levels are typically higher.

Physical activities can help in controlling blood glucose levels. Yoga, meditation, and morning walks can be effective in keeping them active and healthy. Remember physical activity guidelines, such as scheduling exercise an hour or so after a meal when blood sugar levels are typically higher. Gift Them a Diabetes Care Program: Diabetes Care Programs can help them in controlling their diabetes effectively. Constant health coach support will further help them stay motivated. Gifting them a Diabetes Care Program can ensure comprehensive diabetes care and management.

To Sum Up

Learning about their disease and its management and treatment will give you the knowledge and tools to face it together with success. In addition, helping them with self-monitoring places control in the hands of your elderly relative. Please encourage them to use an at-home blood glucose monitor like a glucometer to track accurate blood glucose levels daily and track how diet, exercise, and stress affect them over time.