How To Get Rid Of Water Retention Naturally?

Water retention can be extremely uncomfortable and can lead to health problems. Here's how you can get rid of it naturally.

We all face different kinds of challenges during our weight loss journey. Since most people are dehydrated when they age, the body tends to retain water and cause 'oedema'. It's usually harmless and it becomes quite challenging for a professional athlete or a boy builder to fall in a certain bodyweight category. Excess water retention can also be due to a medical issue like heart, liver, or kidney disease.

Women also face water retention during the luteal phase of the cycle which can cause heaviness in the breasts, and swelling of the face, hands, or feet.

Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Water Retention

We can lose excess water weight in the following natural ways. Here are some ways to help you get rid of water retention:

Regular exercise

During exercise, the body loses 0.5-1 litre of sweat depending on temperature, hydration levels and clothing. Regular physical exercise reduces water outside the cell and decreases the soft look due to excess water retention.

Sleep

Adequate sleep may also help your body water levels and reduce water retention. Try to get 8 hours of restful good night's sleep

Stress management

Chronic stress increases the hormone cortisol which directly induces water retention. Stress increases ADH (Antidiuretic hormone) that controls water balance in the body. Stress management will help normalize the levels of ADH and cortisol which is essential for fluid balance and long-term disease risk.

Supplement with magnesium and potassium

When these electrolyte levels are too low or too high, it causes a shift in fluid balance and leads to more water weight. Excess hydration levels, and exercising in hot humid climates also needs replenishment of these electrolytes to replace those lost in sweat. Inversely, large amounts of these supplements coupled with less intake of water may again cause water retention.

Avoid salty foods

If sodium levels are too low or high, it will lead to a fluid imbalance within the body and result in water retention. Intake of a lot of highly processed food, pickles, and soups also leads to water retention.

Dandelion tea

Dandelion, also known as Taraxacum officinale, is a herb used in treating water retention. Bodybuilders and athletes also use dandelion supplements to drop water weight to fall into a particular weight category. Dandelion helps you lose excess water by signalling kidneys to expel more water through urine and additional sodium.

Keep hydrated

Being well-hydrated can actually reduce water retention. If you are in constant dehydration, your body tends to retain more water in an attempt to conserve more water if levels go too low. Optimal water intake of 2-3 litres daily ensures general health including good digestive health, fat loss and brain function

Eat the right foods

Include green leafy vegetables like bananas, avocados, tomatoes, and yoghurt to add more potassium-rich foods. Magnesium-rich foods include dark chocolate, nuts and whole grains. Following herbs also help you remove excess water weight like corn silk, horsetail, hibiscus, fennel, nettle, and garlic. Include low FODMAP foods. Cutting carbs is a common strategy to quickly drop excess water as carbs are stored in muscles and the liver as glycogen. That's why people lose weight when they cut carbs. Low carb diets lead to a drop in insulin levels which leads to loss of water and sodium from the kidneys. Coffee and tea can have diuretic effects too.

(The article is contributed by Dietician & Nutritionist Dr Poonam Duneja, Founder of Nutrifybypoonam, Diet & Wellness Clinic)

