How To Get Rid Of Morning Face Puffiness In Diwali Season

With Diwali around the corner, waking up with a puffy face can be an unpleasant surprise

There are mornings when you get up with your face all fresh, bright, and sufficiently toned. Some other days you might get up with a puffy face and this might put you in a confusion straight away. You might think that you have suddenly put on weight and might start recalling all the extra calories you took a day or week before. If the face appears swollen or puffy out of a sudden, then fat might not be the one to be blamed. It could be a condition called facial edema. The condition can make you upset if the festive season is right around the corner.

Facial swelling is puffiness caused by the inflammation of the facial tissue. It usually happens when a large quantity of fluid gets build-up under your facial skin. This puffiness can be triggered by many factors and unless it prolongs over a day, it is usually not a matter of great concern. But sometimes it can indicate some underlying health conditions. Even if it is non-serious, it can disturb your look for the day with your face looking all puffy and swollen starting in the morning. With Diwali around the corner, waking up with a puffy face can be an unpleasant surprise.

What could swell my face out of nowhere?

It might be extremely frustrating to find your face all puffy in the morning especially if you were wishing to look a certain look on a certain day. The reasons for this overnight fluid retention could be different for all. Hence, it is important to trace your unique trigger. Here are a few reasons that can facilitate fluid retention in the face-

If a person gets too much or too less sleep, then the fluid might get retained in the tissues for either longer times or might not get enough time to drain out. Sometimes sleeping on one side of the face can result in uneven distribution of the fluid. Many people have the habit of sleeping with their make-up on. This can lead to a condition called contact dermatitis. When a chemical irritates the composition of our skin, this condition gets triggered and can manifest in form of an itchy surface or a burning rash. Having sodium-rich food at night can make your face all puffy. Salt-rich foods make people thirsty and when they consume more water, their body is not able to push this excess water out of the system and this might get collected in various parts of the body including your face. Consuming alcohol can make you dehydrated to some extent. As a result, your body will try to save some water by collecting it under your skin. Menstruation or periods are often accompanied by fluid retention. You might be suffering from sinusitis which is a condition that results from the inflammation of sinus tissues.

Getting rid of your puffy face

While sometimes your face puffiness can be indicative of some underlying health condition but most of the time it is likely to pass away with time. Here are a few things you can do at home to bring your face back to normal-

Compress your face with cold water If dehydration was the cause of puffiness, then drink more water Cut salt-rich food at night Avoid oil-rich food at night Limit alcohol intake at night Try face massage Try sleeping at some elevation, it prevents fluid retention You can try anti-inflammatory creams Always remove make-up before you sleep Take adequate sleep.

