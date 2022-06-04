How To Get Rid Of Hiccups In No Time?

Have you been looking for ways to get rid of hiccups? Here's your guide to effectively avoiding it.

Hiccups affect everybody at some point in their lives, but they are extremely annoying as it interferes with talking and eating. While hiccups go away on their own within a few minutes, sometimes they make it difficult for you to even talk. But it's not like people haven't tried everything in their capacity to avoid hiccups. From breathing into a paper bag to eating a spoonful of sugar, there are endless remedies that people have come up with to get rid of hiccups. But which one works?

Well, don't worry! We have some remedies for you that can help you deal with hiccups in no time. Let's dive in.

How To Get Rid Of Hiccups?

There are a number of ways that can help you deal with hiccups including some breathing techniques and eating the right foods.

Breathing Techniques

Here are some breathing techniques that might be able to help stop hiccups:

Inhale and hold your breath for 10-20 seconds, then breathe out slowly.

Try slow, measured breathing - breathe in for a count of 5 and out for the same count.

Slowly breathe in and out of a paper bag.

Pinch your nose and try to exhale while keeping your mouth closed. Do not perform this exercise for more than a few seconds.

You can also try compressing your chest as it will put pressure on your diaphragm.

Sit down and hug your knees (bring your knees to your chest) and hold for two minutes.

Food To The Rescue

You can drink or eat certain things to stimulate the nerves and stop hiccups:

The vagus nerve can be stimulated by slowly sipping cold water.

Drink a glass of warm water slowly, without pausing to catch your breath.

Sip from a glass of cold water that has been covered with a cloth or paper towel.

Suck on the ice cube for a few minutes before swallowing it when it has shrunk to a manageable size.

Gargle for 30 seconds with icy water. As needed, repeat the process.

Allow it to dissolve for a few moments in your mouth before swallowing.

Some individuals season their lemon slices with salt. To protect your teeth from the citric acid, rinse your mouth with water after doing this.

Take a drop of vinegar and put it on your tongue.

Note: These are some general methods and are not a substitute for any medication. Consult a doctor before going ahead with any of the remedies.

