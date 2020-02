Constipation is a condition which causes difficulty in emptying the bowels, usually due to hardened feces. If you poop fewer than three times per week, then you are probably suffering from constipation.

Chronic constipation can interfere in your daily tasks. Normally, constipation may result from a lack of fibre or water. So, the simplest solution is to increase the intake of fibre, which can support digestion and help keep bowel movements regular. Sometimes, blockage in the large intestine leads to constipation. In such case, the person needs to consult a doctor.

You can get the required amount of fibre by incorporating foods like fruits, vegetables and certain grains. Here are five foods to help relieve constipation.

Chia seeds

One ounce of chia seeds contains close to 10 grams of fibre. Thanks to their tiny size, this superfood food can be easily incorporated into different foods like smoothies, oatmeal and salads.

Nuts

1 ounce of pistachios contains 3 grams of fibre and an equal serving of almonds provides 3.5 grams. In addition to fibre, nuts are a good source of healthy fats. So, you can snack on a handful of nuts to get multiple benefits.

Lentils

One cup of lentils has close to 15.6 grams of fibre, which is nearly half of a day’s quota. It also provides close to 18 percent of proteins, which are an essential component of your diet.

Broccoli

This green cruciferous vegetable that most children and many adults don’t relish is a rich source of fibre. With nearly 3 grams per cup, broccoli also provides vitamins C and K for added benefits.

Oatmeal

Apart from reducing bad cholesterol, oats can be a good source of fibre with nearly 4 grams in each cup. You could add nuts and berries to your bowl of oatmeal to increase fibre intake.