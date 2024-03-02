How To Detect A Heart Attack? Stop Working Out Immediately If You Experience Any Of These 5 Symptoms!

Cardiovascular Health: Stop Working Out Immediately If You Experience Any Of These 5 Symptoms!

How to recognise the sings of a heart attack during exercise. Read on to find out the typical or atypical signs that your body may experience.

Working out every day keeps your overall health intact, you must have heard this a million times and it is true. For your heart health especially, cardiovascular workout which engages and increases your heart rate is very important. These workout work both on your heart and lung capacity and it will also help increase your longevity. One fact about heart attack is that it can come at any time. Recently, heart attacks followed by deaths at the gym or while working out has become widespread and while we may not know the exact reasons for it, one of the reasons is overexertion of the heart and ignoring vital signs. So, we are hear to spread awareness regarding the signs and how you must recognise them and avert a heart attack or even a fatality.

Stop Working Out When You Experience These Symptoms: It May Be A Heart Attack

Over-exertion at the gym may lead to heart attack and even death. There have been multiple cases such as this in recent times. The only way to avert heart attacks at the gym is by being cautious about how your body is responding. Be mindful and note the symptoms:

If You Experience Chest Pain While Working Out

One of the most common symptoms of heart is chest pain. But, note that chest pain during exercise is not normal and it could indicate a fatal heart attack. Chest pain often spread to other areas of your body like arms, neck or jaw. It is important to know the differences in signs that show up in your body while working out. This will help you save yourself. You may experience shooting pains in your chest and when you do, you should take a break.

If You Experience Breathing Discomfort

When you do a heavy workout be it weight-lifting or cardio, you will breathe harder than normal and your heart rate will be high. This is normal. But, facing difficulty in breathing is not normal unless your are an asthma patient. So, make note of this symptoms while working out and do not over-exert.

If You Experience Dizziness During Workout

Dizziness and lightheadedness may be signs of dehydration and also sometimes, a heart attack. Only severe dehydration can cause dizziness otherwise, it is very rare during a workout and definitely not normal. Take that as a cue to take a break. If You Experience Abnormal Heart Rhythm While working out, your heart rhythm should be normal. If you notice signs that show skipping heart rate or thumping or something similar to this, this is not normal. This is called an abnormal heart rhythm and could be a sign of a heart related issue. If You Are Feeling Uncomfortable Sensations In Other Parts Of Your Body There is a huge difference between body and muscle pain during workout and other physical discomfort that could happen right before a heart episode. You may feel symptoms such as chest pain, breathing difficulty, uneasiness in the body, neck, jaw, back, stomach and pressure in these areas including the arms as well. You may also feel pain in all these areas and it could be signs of a heart attack. You may like to read