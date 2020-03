India witnessed a jump in the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus as 63 new cases came to light on Friday. At present, there are 258 COVID-19 patients in the country, according to official records. And since coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate not only in India but also all over the world, some of the best measures which are suggested by experts are isolation and social distancing. And there are some set of people who may get panicked or stressed by monophobia, which is known as the fear of being alone. Therefore, considering the current situation in the world, here’s all you need to know about monophobia.

Causes of Monophobia

Fear of being alone may happen due to multiple reasons like probably a childhood trauma or memories of dangerous situations. There are different variations on the fear of being alone which may have a range of underlying psychological causes. Some people are scared of being alone in public which may be linked to conditions like social phobia or agoraphobia. It may be triggered by feelings of loneliness and challenges with self-regulation. However, normally such fear should not direct you to live your life, beyond encouraging you to take rational safety precautions.

Symptoms of monophobia

Most people can identify with a few friends or loved ones whom they consider their support system and miss them when they are away. Mostly these feelings are mild and relatively short-lived. However, a prolonged distress may be a sign of insecure attachment and, in extreme cases, it may be an indicator of an anxiety disorder. It is generally considered a normal reaction unless the distress is unusually severe.

Coping with monophobia

Depending on what form of monophobia you’re going through, these basic strategies might help you find comfort. First, make sure you do what you can to minimize the risk that you feel is causing your fear. If your fear is still causing you distress, then the best thing you can do is work on your ability to self-regulate and be present in your environment as much as you can. Many people find that relaxation exercises reduce anxiety levels and even ward off a panic attack. Breathing, meditation, and aromatherapy are relatively easy to learn and can be used anywhere. However, if you’re still unable to handle this on your own, look to your support system. Consider talking on the phone or chat online with people to seek help.