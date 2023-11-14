How to Control Your Blood Sugar Levels at Work: Diabetes Prevention Tips for 9-5 Job Employees

High blood sugar is marked by the spike in your blood glucose levels. If not managed on time, this condition can lead to severe heart health issues. Read on to know effective tips for managing diabetes when you are in office.

In the rapidly evolving work environment that we have witnessed over the past few years, the pressure of achieving workplace success often ends up taking precedence over one's own health and well-being. The impact of this on the growth of non-communicable diseases is already being seen. Chronic diseases such as diabetes are witnessing explosive growth in India, which accounts for 17% of the world's diabetes burden. With recent data showing that India has 100 million diagnosed diabetics and another 136 million who are pre-diabetic, it is hardly a surprise that we are called "The Diabetes Capital of the World".

In this article, Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director, Indian subcontinent, International SOS, gives us ideas about how to manage high blood sugar spikes at work, and what an organization can do fo their employees who are dealing with diabetes.

Diabetes Management Tips For Employees

A metabolic disorder characterized by sustained high blood sugar levels, diabetes is soaring at the workplace due to an increase in sedentary jobs and lifestyles, stressful environments, and unhealthy dietary habits. Prioritizing diabetes at the workplace therefore is an imperative both for employees as well as employers. By fostering awareness, instituting regular screenings, ensuring employees have access to treatments, and most importantly, implementing preventive measures, employers can create a healthier, more productive workforce.

How to Keep Your Blood Sugar Levels Under Control at Work

Here are some effective ways to keep your blood sugar levels under control at work:

Diabetes Awareness Programs

Workplace diabetes awareness programs play an important role in educating employees about the condition. Given the magnitude of the problem, it is not only the affected diabetics but also their colleagues and managers who need to remain informed and aware. Conducting workshops, fireside chats with health experts, and organizing webinars and health camps can help further the understanding of the condition with respect to genetic predisposition, risk factors, symptoms, and signs, and the importance of regular check-ups in individuals on a periodic basis. It cannot be overemphasized that leadership involvement is an important part of this process. Leaders sharing real-life stories of struggles and successes in managing diabetes can provide motivation and guidance to employees, as well as normalize the discussion of a chronic disease condition like diabetes.

Regular Health Screening

Regular health screenings are instrumental in the early detection of this condition. Early diagnosis enables timely intervention, potentially preventing the onset of diabetes or its complications. Employers can facilitate annual health check-ups either at workplace clinics, at diagnostic centers, or even provide access to phlebotomy at home for employees. Providing multiple ways to access these health checks and incentivization increases the utilization of this employee benefit and ensures that health trends can be monitored within the organization.

Add Mild At-Work (Desk) Exercises

One of the best ways to manage this condition is to ensure adequate physical activity among employees. Encouraging walking meetings, climbing stairs, providing gym facilities at offices, or gym memberships are some ways to make employees move more.

Eat Healthy In Office

Employers can also collaborate with nutritionists and dieticians to offer healthy food options in the cafeterias, promoting balanced diets and reducing the consumption of foods that can aggravate diabetes.

Keep Stress At Bay

It must also be remembered that stress can significantly contribute to the worsening of diabetes, as stressed employees use undesirable coping mechanisms like overeating, alcohol, and substance abuse. Stress management programs, counseling services, yoga and mindfulness sessions, and promoting work-life balance, when incorporated into the workplace programs, help employees in managing stress effectively using healthy coping mechanisms.

Manage Your Lifestyle

Each employee who modifies her / his lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, healthy weight management, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, contributes to reducing the risk of diabetes at the workplace. Similarly, each employer who seeks and follows expert advice and guidance on designing and delivering Diabetes Management Plans increases organization resilience manifold.

Diabetes is a collective burden that must be shared by employees and employers alike, to ensure increased productivity, reduced healthcare costs, and a more vibrant and thriving workplace environment.