Hypertension or high blood pressure is a very common condition. But it can take a very serious form if not dealt with properly. According to a study published in the American College of Cardiology, people with underlying heart issues have more severe symptoms of the deadly COVID-19. Stress is one of the main causes of high blood pressure. Considering the new coronavirus pandemic, people are more prone to mental disorders like stress and anxiety due to being locked up inside their homes and following hectic work-from-home schedules.

WHAT IS HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE?

It is defined by the pressure exerted by the blood flow on the walls of the blood vessel and is measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg) where 120/80 mmHg is considered a normal reading for blood pressure, 140/90 mmHg or more is considered high blood pressure.

WHAT CAUSES HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE?

Hypertension is caused by various factors including obesity, addiction to alcohol, junk food, high-sodium diet, lack of exercise, emotional stress, smoking and more. According to experts, when your arteries stretch and narrow down, blood puts more pressure on the artery walls to push through them. Problem of high blood pressure and other severe heart diseases may also occur due to blockage in the arteries.

HOW TO CONTROL HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE?

During the COVID-19 outbreak, since people with hypertension are at a higher risk of getting infected, it is vital to follow a healthier lifestyle. Take a look at a few easy ways which will help you control your high blood pressure.

Exercise

Exercising regularly makes your heart stronger and helps it pump more blood with lesser effort.This helps in lowering your blood pressure levels. As per a report by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) in 2013, 40 minutes of physical activity needs to be performed 3-4 times a week ranging from moderate to intense in order to make a significant difference in your blood pressure issue.

Cut down on salt

This will help in lowering your blood pressure. Increase your intake of low-sodium foods. Dairy products such as milk and yogurt and vegetables such as sweet potatoes, potatoes and greens have lesser amount of sodium in them.

Quit smoking

Every cigarette you smoke increases your blood pressure. Therefore, if you are a chain smoker or a heavy smoker then it is likely that your blood pressure levels may stay escalated for longer period of times. This may increase the risk of stroke or heart attack. So, quitting smoking is the best option to bring your blood pressure levels back to normal.

Limit alcohol intake

Just like smoking, excessive drinking isn’t considered a healthy habit. Drinking a glass of red wine with your dinner is fine and may have a few heart-health benefits too but excess amount of alcohol intake may lead to severe heart problems including hypertension. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends men to limit their alcohol consumption to two drinks per day and for women to one drink per day.

Consume dark chocolate

According to studies, dark chocolate can bring down your blood sugar levels. But it should be 60 to 70 per cent cacao. You may eat one or two squares of the chocolate to deal with the problem. It happens because dark chocolate has flavonoids with more cocoa solids which dilate or widen the blood vessels.

Cut down on caffeine

If you are a coffee person then you need to take it easy as caffeine can raise your blood pressure for almost 45 to 60 minutes. Therefore, if you’re caffeine-sensitive, you may want to cut back on your coffee consumption, or try decaffeinated coffee.