Taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, staying at home, self-isolation if one has any symptoms or has tested Covid-19 positive, can go a long way in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helping end the pandemic. But social distancing can also make us feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. Uncertainty, lack of routine, and work from home are other causes of stress during the pandemic. So, what can you do to cope with stress during the difficult time? Don't think too much, just eat a diet rich in fruit and vegetables.

A new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has revealed that people who eat more fruit and veggies are less stressed than those with lower fruit and vegetable intake, suggesting that diet plays a key role in mental wellbeing. They found that people who ate at least 470 grams of fruit and vegetables daily had 10 per cent lower stress levels than those who consumed less than 230 grams.

Unmanaged stress can significantly impact mental health

Mental health conditions are an increasing problem around the world amidst the pandemic. Many mental health experts have raised concerns that the current COVID-19 pandemic will result in a drastic increase of stress-related conditions and mental health issues globally.

Lead researcher of the study, PhD candidate Simone Radavelli-Bagatini from ECU’s Institute for Nutrition Research, also cautioned that while some stress is normal, long-term exposure can significantly impact mental health. “Long-term and unmanaged stress can lead to a range of health problems including heart disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety so we need to find ways to prevent and possibly alleviate mental health problems in the future,” said Radavelli-Bagatini.

Recommended fruit and vegetable intake per day

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables every day. But ECU revealed that only 1 in 2 Australians eat the recommended two serves of fruit per day and fewer than 1 in 10 eat the recommended five serves of vegetables each day. Previous studies have shown the link between fruit and vegetable consumption and stress in younger adults. This is the first time similar results are seen across adults of all ages, claimed Radavelli-Bagatini. For the study, the researchers examined the link between fruit and vegetable intake and stress levels of more than 8,600 Australians aged between 25 and 91.

How consumption of fruit and vegetable helps reduce stress is still unclear, but the researchers believe key nutrients could be a factor. Vegetables and fruits contain important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids that can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and therefore improve mental wellbeing, Radavelli-Bagatini explained.

Inflammation and oxidative stress in the body are recognised factors for increased stress, anxiety and lower mood. The study findings, published in Clinical Nutrition, encourage more research into diet and specifically what fruits and vegetables provide the most benefits for mental health, she said.

