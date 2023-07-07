How To Avoid Kidney Infections During Monsoon

Renal inflammation may raise the risk of kidney failure.

A nephrologist shares some foolproof tips to prevent kidney infection during the monsoon season.

Monsoons can not only aggravate joint, skin, eye, or ear problems but even kidney infections. It is a known fact that kidney infections are rampant during monsoons. Ignoring kidney health will land you in trouble. In this article, a nephrologist has provided some vital tips people need to follow during to monsoon to ensure that their kidneys are functioning at their best.

Dr Bharat Shah, Director & Head of Department, Nephrology at Global Hospital Mumbai, stated, "The kidneys are essential for the optimum functioning of the body as they help to filter out waste products that are dangerous for us. They also aid in controlling high blood pressure, and in the production of red cells required for the body to function properly."

Explaining the reasons behind increased risk of kidney infections during monsoon, he said, "Monsoon is known to provide relief from the scorching heat but at the same time, it also invites infectious diseases. Monsoon sets a stage for the micro-organisms to grow and damage our cells. It is essential to take the necessary precautions to keep various diseases, including food- and water-borne illnesses and mosquito borne illnesses at bay during the rainy season. Puddles seen after the rainfall are a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Certain conditions such as malaria, leptospirosis, dengue, typhoid, acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, and hepatitis E can invite complications such as renal inflammation which may raise the risk of kidney failure."

Tips to take care of your kidneys during monsoon

According to Dr Shah, this is how you can take care of your kidneys during monsoon:

Drinking enough water: Adequate water intake ensures that your kidneys function properly. Water is known to eliminate toxins from the body and lowers the risk of kidney infection.

Checking your blood sugar levels regularly: It is important to keep your blood sugar (especially those with diabetes) under control. High blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage. So, beware and manage diabetes by taking medication as per the dosage suggested by the doctor. It is also advisable to maintain an optimum weight, exercise daily and eat a well-balanced diet consisting of all the vital nutrients. Consult the doctor before taking up any fitness routine. Do not do any rigorous exercises without the expert's guidance.

Frequently monitoring your blood pressure: Uncontrolled blood pressure can take a toll on your kidneys. It is better to check it on a weekly basis with the help of a blood pressure monitoring machine.

