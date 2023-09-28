Your Heart Needs Some Sunshine Too

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cardiovascular diseases (disorders of the heart and blood vessels) cause the highest number of deaths worldwide, representing 32 per cent of all global deaths. Most CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and stroke. How can people reduce their risk of developing cardiovascular disease? Making healthy lifestyle changes like following a healthy diet, which includes eating more fruit and vegetables, reducing salt intake, engaging in regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. What many of you may not be aware of is that getting adequate exposure to sunlight is also important to keep your heart healthy.
Yes, your heart needs sunshine too!
"Sunshine is cardio protective in numerous ways," says Dr. Puneet Varma, Consultant Cardiologist, Narayana Health, Bangalore.
Dr. Varma explains how the sun benefits our heart:
"Thus, adequate sun exposure definitely reduces overall cardiovascular mortality and morbidity to a significant extent," he adds.
Caution: Too much sun exposure can burn the skin and may lead to skin cancer. Sitting 10-15 minutes in the early morning sun may be a good idea to get your required vitamin D safely.
