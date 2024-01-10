How The Brain's Behavioral Activation System Influences Romantic Affection?

Chemical pathways that shape this timeless human experience.

It is often said that love is blind and it can scramble your mind but do you know how our brain plays an effective role in decoding love? Love is more than a normal affection and the brain goes through different phases when experiencing this feeling. New research tells how the brain's behavioral activation influences romantic affection. Researchers from the Australian National University (ANU), the University of Canberra, and the University of South Australia conducted a groundbreaking study to unravel the connection between the brain Behavioral Activation System (BAS) and romantic love. The study, the first of its kind, delved into the neural mechanisms responsible for the intense emotions and behaviors associated with being "in love." The research involved surveying 1556 young adults who identified themselves as currently experiencing romantic love. The questions focused on participants' emotional responses to their partners, their behavior in their partners' presence, and the level of priority given to their loved ones in their lives. These questions unveiled some interesting insights that will amaze your mind.

The Brain's Symphony Of Love

The findings of the study highlight how the brain undergoes distinct changes when an individual is in love, placing the object of affection at the center of their world. Lead researcher emphasizes that this study sheds light on the evolutionary mechanisms behind romantic love, a phenomenon that has intrigued humans for centuries.

Evolutionary Roots Of Romantic Love

Researchers explain that although little is known about the evolution of romantic love, it is believed to have emerged around five million years ago after humans diverged from their great ape ancestors. The study acknowledges the historical context of romantic love, noting ancient Greek philosophies and poetry that recognized it as both a profound and sometimes tumultuous experience.

The Chemistry of Love: Oxytocin And Dopamine

The professor involved in the study underscores the role of oxytocin, often referred to as the "love hormone," in romantic love. The study points out that oxytocin when combined with dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, plays a key role in making loved ones exceptionally important. This combination activates brain pathways linked to positive feelings, creating the emotional landscape of romantic love.

Next Steps: Investigating Gender Differences And Identifying Love Archetypes

The researchers are set to delve deeper into understanding the distinctions between how men and women approach love. Additionally, they plan a global survey to identify four distinct types of romantic lovers, further unraveling the intricate tapestry of human affection.

In essence, this study provides a neurobiological lens into the captivating world of romantic love, offering insights into the evolutionary roots and chemical pathways that shape this timeless human experience.

