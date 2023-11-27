How Taste, Not Just Gut Signals, Shapes Our Eating Behavior, Unveils Study

Dual function of taste perception involves one part encouraging more consumption and another part monitoring eating speed to prevent overindulgence.

By understanding how taste and gut signals interact in appetite control, researchers aim to design personalized weight-loss regimens tailored to individual eating patterns.

A groundbreaking study led by scientists at UC San Francisco challenges the conventional wisdom that signals from the stomach regulate how much we eat. Instead, the research, published in Nature, reveals that our sense of taste plays a crucial role in preventing overeating by rapidly engaging specific neurons in the brainstem. Traditionally, brainstem cells that control food intake have been challenging to study due to their deep location. However, lead author Truong Ly developed innovative techniques allowing imaging and recording of the nucleus of the solitary tract (NTS), a brainstem structure crucial for feelings of fullness, in awake mice.

Two Types Of Neurons Unveiled: PRLH And CGC

The study focused on two types of neurons known for their role in food intake: PRLH (prolactin-releasing hormone) and CGC neurons. When food was introduced directly into the mouse's stomach, PRLH neurons were activated by gut signals. However, when mice ate normally, these neurons switched activity patterns entirely based on signals from the mouth.

Unexpected Discovery: Taste Perception's Impact On Eating Speed

Contrary to expectations, PRLH neurons were activated by the perception of taste, challenging the prior belief that gut signals exclusively regulate eating speed. This dual function of taste perception involves one part encouraging more consumption and another part monitoring eating speed to prevent overindulgence.

TRENDING NOW

Balancing Act: The Dynamics Of Eating Speed

The brain's complex balance involves one part urging, "This tastes good, eat more," and another cautioning, "Slow down or you'll be sick." The interplay between these signals influences how quickly one eats. The activity of PRLH neurons was found to affect the palatability of food, aligning with the human experience that food becomes less appetizing when full.

Timing Matters: Fast Taste Response vs. Slow Gut Signals

PRLH neurons respond to taste within seconds, whereas CGC neurons take minutes to react to signals from the stomach and intestines. This rapid-taste response and slower gut signal create a feed-forward, feed-back loop, with taste signaling an impending slowdown and gut signals determining fullness over a more extended period.

Implications For Weight-Loss Drugs And Individualized Regimens

The study sheds light on the mechanism of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, which mimic the actions of CGC neurons. By understanding how taste and gut signals interact in appetite control, researchers aim to design personalized weight-loss regimens tailored to individual eating patterns. The study offers a promising avenue for optimizing the interaction between brain cell signals to develop more effective weight-management strategies.

You may like to read