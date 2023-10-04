How Sleep Quality Impacts Women's Heart Health?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Sleep is one of the most important aspects of human health and an adequate amount of sleep is necessary for maintaining the quality of life. Proper sleep is often compromised due to other factors but you must know that sleep deprivation can cause many serious chronic diseases that will disfunction overall life and well-being. Many women tend to compromise their sleep due to lifestyle factors and responsibilities and this increases their risk of developing hypertension. Studies have found an underlying link between hypertension and sleep, it says that insufficient sleep disrupts the body's natural processes, increasing stress levels, which can cause hypertension. There is a need to analyze this link between sleep deprivation and hypertension so that women can improve sleep quality and reduce the risk of hypertension.
Hypertension or high blood pressure increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and heart strokes. It is known as a silent killer because it has no particular symptoms and only insinuates its presence when it reaches the advanced stage. So eradicating the chances of hypertension is imperative. Recent studies have shed light on the intricate relationship between sleep and blood pressure regulation, here are some essential factors associated with sleep deprivation that can influence hypertension.
Hormonal changes associated with menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause are common in women and insufficient sleep can impact all these changes. Inadequate sleep causes hormonal fluctuations that can lead to increased blood pressure or hypertension.
The body's stress response is hugely impacted due to lack of sleep. The inability to respond to stress properly leads to increased levels of stress hormones like cortisol. For women, who are often more susceptible to stress due to societal and biological factors, this heightened stress response can further elevate blood pressure.
Chronic sleep deprivation is often linked to increased inflammation in the body. Elevated inflammation levels are associated with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Women experiencing sleep deprivation may be at a higher risk of developing hypertension due to these inflammatory effects.
Sleep apnea and other sleep-related breathing disorders are more common in men, but they can also affect women. These conditions can lead to intermittent oxygen deprivation during sleep, which places additional stress on the cardiovascular system, potentially increasing the risk of hypertension.
Since you know that sleep deprivation and hypertension share a profound link, you can try ways of reducing sleep deprivation to completely eradicate the chances of hypertension.
