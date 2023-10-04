How Sleep Quality Impacts Women's Heart Health?

What is the link between sleep deprivation and hypertension?

Sleep deprivation is a prevalent issue, particularly among women, and it can have serious health consequences.

Sleep is one of the most important aspects of human health and an adequate amount of sleep is necessary for maintaining the quality of life. Proper sleep is often compromised due to other factors but you must know that sleep deprivation can cause many serious chronic diseases that will disfunction overall life and well-being. Many women tend to compromise their sleep due to lifestyle factors and responsibilities and this increases their risk of developing hypertension. Studies have found an underlying link between hypertension and sleep, it says that insufficient sleep disrupts the body's natural processes, increasing stress levels, which can cause hypertension. There is a need to analyze this link between sleep deprivation and hypertension so that women can improve sleep quality and reduce the risk of hypertension.

The Link Between Sleep Deprivation And Hypertension

Hypertension or high blood pressure increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and heart strokes. It is known as a silent killer because it has no particular symptoms and only insinuates its presence when it reaches the advanced stage. So eradicating the chances of hypertension is imperative. Recent studies have shed light on the intricate relationship between sleep and blood pressure regulation, here are some essential factors associated with sleep deprivation that can influence hypertension.

Hormonal Changes

Hormonal changes associated with menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause are common in women and insufficient sleep can impact all these changes. Inadequate sleep causes hormonal fluctuations that can lead to increased blood pressure or hypertension.

Stress Response

The body's stress response is hugely impacted due to lack of sleep. The inability to respond to stress properly leads to increased levels of stress hormones like cortisol. For women, who are often more susceptible to stress due to societal and biological factors, this heightened stress response can further elevate blood pressure.

Increased Inflammation In Body

Chronic sleep deprivation is often linked to increased inflammation in the body. Elevated inflammation levels are associated with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Women experiencing sleep deprivation may be at a higher risk of developing hypertension due to these inflammatory effects.

Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

Sleep apnea and other sleep-related breathing disorders are more common in men, but they can also affect women. These conditions can lead to intermittent oxygen deprivation during sleep, which places additional stress on the cardiovascular system, potentially increasing the risk of hypertension.

How Can Women Tackle This Problem?

Since you know that sleep deprivation and hypertension share a profound link, you can try ways of reducing sleep deprivation to completely eradicate the chances of hypertension.

Establish a sleep routine even if you don't have much time or you're busy taking care of other things. Setting an appropriate time for sleep is necessary to regulate the body's internal clock and improve sleep consistency.

Create a sleep-friendly environment by keeping it dark, quiet, and cool. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows to enhance sleep quality.

Try to limit your screen time because the blue light emitted by screens can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime.

Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Engage in regular physical activity, but avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it can be stimulating. Regular exercise can improve sleep quality.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep patterns.

