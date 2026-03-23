How sitting too much is slowly damaging your body: Hidden health risks you should know

Sitting for long hours every day can seriously damage your health. Here are the hidden health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and how sitting too much affects your body and overall well-being.

How sitting too much is slowly damaging your body Hidden health risks you should know

Our contemporary life is full of hours of sitting down, many people either working on a laptop, watching TV, scrolling the phone or on the way to work. Although sitting might be innocent, as the health professionals note, excessive sitting can gradually destroy your body and predispose you to a number of health complications. Indeed, a sedentary lifestyle has now been rated as one of the greatest threats to health in the contemporary world.

Why is sitting too much dangerous?

Spending too much time sitting causes your body to use less energy, your muscles to become inactive, and your metabolism rate to reduce. This may ultimately impact on your heart health, digestive health, posture and even mental health. The consequences of not engaging in physical activity due to sitting longer than 78 hours a day may be serious health problems. Here are some of the problems it can cause

Weight gain and obesity

Long sitting reduces the rate of calorie burning, and this may result in weight gain. In the event that your body is not active, the accumulation of fat begins, particularly in the region of the abdomen. This puts the risk at risk of obesity and metabolic issues.

Back Pain and poor posture

Back pain is one of the most prevalent issues that are caused by excessive sitting. Long term sitting, particularly with poor posture, exerts a strain on the neck and spine. This may result in chronic back pain, stiffness of the neck, and shoulder pain.

Greater threat to heart disease

Sedentary lifestyle has been associated with bad blood circulation and high cholesterol-levels, which predisposes individuals to heart disease and high blood pressure. Long sitting also influences the level of blood sugar, making one prone to diabetes.

Weak Muscles and problems with the Joints

When you are sitting, leg muscles and glute muscles are weak. This may cause stiffness of the joints, loss of balance, and chances of injury in the long run.

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Mental health issues

Research indicates that long time sitting individuals experience stress, anxiety and low mood. Exercise is associated with the release of hormones that make someone feel better, and immobility may harm the psyche.

This is what you can do to lessen the damage

Sit up and move after every 30 to 40 minutes. Breaks during work might help you, like taking short walks. Bend up your neck and back, and legs. The use of steps in place of lifts. See whether you could use a standing desk. Work out for a minimum of 30 minutes a day.

Overall, It might be easy to think that sitting is a normal way of life in modern times, but you are actually damaging your body due to the effects of sitting. The dangers exist, starting with gaining weight and back pain, up to heart issues and the deterioration of mental health. The most important thing for remaining healthy is very simple, exercise more and sit less. The slightest variations in your daily life can leave a significant impact on your health in general.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.