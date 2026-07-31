How robotic thoracic surgery is transforming lung tumour removal

Robotic thoracic surgery is revolutionising lung tumour treatment by replacing traditional open-chest operations with a precise, minimally invasive approach. Discover how this advanced technique works, its key benefits, and who is an ideal candidate.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Hemkant Verma

Robotic thoracic surgery

Medical technology has come a long way. In recent years, we have seen changes in complex operations carried out. Robotic thoracic surgery/ robotic-assisted thoracic surgery is one of those significant developments in modern medicine. Robotic thoracic surgery has transformed the treatment of lung tumours by offering a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-chest surgery known as thoracotomy.

In conventional surgery, doctors make a large incision so the ribs are spread apart and have clear access to the lungs. This practise often results in significant pain, blood loss, and a prolonged recovery period. On the other hand, robotic-assisted surgery uses a few or 4 small incisions between your ribs so they can access your thoracic (chest) area using the robotic instruments and a high-definition 3D camera. With the help of a controlled console, the surgeon guides every movement of these instruments.

Modern approaches like robotic thoracic surgery offer lung tumour patients a safer pathway to recovery with far fewer complications.

Understanding the shift away from open-chest surgery

Removing a lung tumour meant performing a thoracotomy for decades. In thoracotomy, a large incision across the side of the chest is made, and the ribs are gently spread apart to reach the lungs. Being an effective standard open surgery, spreading the ribs causes considerable physical stress, leading to considerable pain, a lot of blood loss and a long, difficult recovery process.

However, Robotic-assisted thoracic surgery has a completely different approach. Instead of a large incision across the chest to open, the surgeon works through 4 small cuts between the ribs. The surgical team insert a small 3D high-definition camera through cut to give a magnified, clear view inside the chest cavity. Fine robotic instruments are inserted through the remaining small cuts.

During the operation, the doctor sits at a control console right beside the patient. Every movement of the robotic instruments is directly controlled in real time by the surgeon's hands. These robotic arms have tiny, wristed tools that can bend and move inside with greater range and accuracy than human hands alone. This extra flexibility makes it easy for doctors to remove the tumour and surrounding affected lung tissue with more accuracy and does not require opening up the entire chest to do surgery.

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Whilst this new practice is frequently used to treat lung cancer, it is also effective for managing benign Tumours, other chest conditions involving the oesophagus, thymus gland, metastatic growth and heart.

The procedure

Before the operation, you will receive clear guidance from the surgical team. Before the surgery starts, you will receive anaesthesia so you are completely asleep, comfortable throughout and do not feel pain at all during the operation. To control each lung independently, a specialised breathing tube is placed in your airway. You are then positioned carefully on your side. Four small incisions are carved between your ribs. An assistant standing by the operating table connects the camera and robotic tools to the system's arms and places them through these cuts. The surgeon carefully navigates around delicate blood vessels and healthy lung tissue to remove the affected areas, looking through the console's high-definition screen. After the removal of affected areas, the team inserts a temporary chest tube through one of the small incisions. It drains all the excess air or fluid that accumulates, leaving your lung to re-inflate smoothly during recovery.

Balancing benefits against potential risks

Dr Hemkant Verma, Senior Consultant & Unit Head, Surgical Oncology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, sharing Benefits Against Potential Risks, said, "The benefits of robotic surgery for patients are growing; it causes less bleeding, less pain following surgery, fewer complications from surgical incisions, and shorter time spent in hospital. Many patients can walk just a day after the operation, soon practice breathing techniques and recover quicker than those who had a traditional surgical intervention. Studies show that robotic lobectomy lowers the chances of developing pulmonary complications in patients suffering from other lung illnesses."

Nonetheless, there isn't any surgical procedure that is completely risk-free. Even robotic surgery takes a slightly longer time to complete, which means a patient spends a bit more time under anaesthesia. Other complications linked with chest surgery include bleeding, infections, irregular heartbeat, blood clots, and temporary air leaks from the lung tissue. Also, sometimes during the operation, the surgeon may decide to switch to a traditional open chest surgery due to an unexpected complication.

Eligibility for robotic surgery

Not every patient can be eligible for robotic surgery. It is determined on an individual basis depending on situations such as the size of the tumour, location, cancer stage and overall health. The ideal candidate for robotic surgery is generally the patient with stage 1 or stage 2 lung cancer. In cases where disease has reached a more advanced stage, and patients still want robotic surgery, they may undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy first to shrink the tumour.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare professional or thoracic surgeon regarding any medical condition, procedure, or treatment plan.