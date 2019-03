World Sleep Day is a globally celebrated awareness programme drawing our attention to the importance of sleep. Lack of sleep leads to various health ailments like anxiety, depression and cardiovascular problems among others. Conversely, sound sleep of 7-8 hours every day will improve the quality of your life. According to a study published in the journal SLEEP, snoozing for 7 to 8 hours on an average daily can lead to better cognitive performance as compared to those people who sleep less or more.

While global research and awareness programmes like World Sleep Day continue to make efforts at making people more conscious about the consequences of insufficient sleep, the sleep profile of the global population or Indians doesn’t seem to improve much. According to the estimates of a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Medical Science and Public Health the occurrence of insomnia, a sleep disorder, is 12.8 per cent in India. Interestingly, socioeconomic status and occupation were the two major determinants of this condition, found the study.

Inadequate sleep has become such a big issue worldwide that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has termed it as a public health epidemic. Sleep is not just a health issue, it can influence your behaviour and work performance as well bringing down the quality of your life. Here are some of the significant ways lack of sleep affects your health and life.

Sleep-related road accidents

Various studies have mentioned that in India, sleep deprivation is one of the biggest contributors of road accidents. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in 2017, over 1.47 lakh people lost their lives due to road accidents.

Missed work

According to the estimates of World Sleep Society, close to 46 per cent of the global population miss work consistently because of sleep deprivation or poor sleep. Also, they are 15 per cent more likely to make mistakes as compared to those with proper adequate sleep.

Alzheimer’s disease

A study that was published in the journal Translational Medicine suggests that adults who fail to get enough sleep are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as they grow old.

Cardiovascular issues

Findings from a study by the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine point out that excessive sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular problems by three-fold. Also, researchers from Columbia University mentioned that sleep disturbances can surge the risk of hypertension, especially in women. Hypertension is one of the leading causes behind heart ailments.

Obesity

Sleep plays a pivotal role in controlling your glucose metabolism and when you experience sleep loss, it leads to metabolic changes such as increased concentration of cortisol (stress hormone) and escalated hunger. Both may make you obese.

TRY THESE GOOD SLEEP HABITS

If you want to keep these sleep-induced issues at bay, opt for good bedtime habits. Here are easy-to-follow sleep rules that will not only give you a better health, but also a good life.

Eat mindfully

If you are looking to have a good night’s sleep, it is important to take care of what you are eating and what you should avoid. Having alcohol, caffeinated products, sugary and spicy foods about 4 to 6 hours before dozing off could be a bad idea as these foods can make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Instead, opt for sleep-inducing foods such as bananas, berries, and almonds.

Regularise your bedtime and wake-up time

Set up a specific time everyday to fall asleep and wake up. Follow it religiously. This will help your circadian clock to work in tandem with your sleep cycle.

Avoid using digital devices

It is difficult to stay away from smartphones and laptops these days. However, if you have the habit of using them before you go to bed, it can affect your sleep. It is advised that you avoid screen-time at night to ensure better sleep.

Say no to night-time workout

Exercise should be a must in your daily routine, as it provides various health benefits and boosts your immunity. But make sure that you do not work out just hours before you are about to go to bed, as it will impact your sleep.

Do not compromise on your sleep duration

Even if you do not experience fatigue or lethargy after sleep deprivation, it will affect your overall well-being. So do not let your work take a toll on your sleep duration. Several studies have suggested that rather than working for long hours, you should focus on enhancing your energy during the designated hours to boost your productivity. According to the research published in The Journal of the National Sleep Foundation, a young adult (18 to 25 years of age) requires 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

Organise your day better

When you plan your daily routine, make sure that you give equal importance to work and break which offers your body its much-needed recovery time. Scheduling some time for yoga or a short power nap break make work wonders.