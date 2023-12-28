How Pet Could Slow Cognitive Decline In Older Adults Living Alone?

Owning a pet may serve as a protective factor against cognitive decline in older individuals living alone, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. The study focused on individuals aged 50 and above, examining the cognitive function of 7,945 participants in the United Kingdom over 9 years. Cognitive decline, a natural aspect of aging, involves issues with memory and thinking skills. Approximately 10% to 20% of individuals over 65 experience mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to dementia. Living alone in older age has been associated with an elevated risk of dementia. The study implies that owning a pet, particularly for those living alone, could play a role in slowing cognitive decline in older age. While limited in scope, the findings underscore the potential cognitive benefits of pet companionship. Future research should explore a broader range of cognitive functions and consider long-term, dynamic assessments of pet ownership for a comprehensive understanding of its impact on cognitive health in aging individuals.

Some Key Points To Note From The Study

Data Collection: Researchers utilized health and pet ownership information from 2010 to 2019, evaluating cognitive functions like verbal memory and verbal fluency.

Participant Demographics: The study included individuals aged 50 and above, with an average age of 66. All participants lived in the UK, and the sample comprised 7,945 individuals.

Impact Of Pet Ownership On Cognitive Decline

Test Parameters

Verbal Memory: Participants were asked to recall 10 unrelated words.

Verbal Fluency: Participants named as many animals as possible within 1 minute.

Comparison Groups

Living Alone with Pets: Those living alone with pets exhibited slower rates of cognitive decline compared to those living entirely alone.

Living with Others: No significant differences were observed between individuals living alone with pets and those living with others.

Pet Owners' Comparison: Pet owners living alone had similar cognitive decline rates to pet owners living with others.

Study Limitations And Considerations

Cognitive Areas Not Evaluated: The study focused on verbal memory and verbal fluency, excluding the evaluation of executive function, reasoning, and attention.

Single-Point Pet Ownership Data: Pet ownership information was collected at a single point during the 9-year analysis, limiting the ability to assess changes in ownership status over time.

Potential Impact of Other Factors: The study's design acknowledged that factors beyond pet ownership might influence cognitive health.