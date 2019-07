According to WHO, pesticides are chemical compounds that kill pests, including insects, rodents, fungi and unwanted plants (weeds). They are potentially toxic to other organisms, including humans. Therefore, they need to be used safely and disposed of properly. In India, there are 234 WHO registered pesticides that are being used at present.

Production of pesticides started in India in the year 1952. By 2009, India became the second largest manufacturer of pesticides in Asia after China. People who belong to the high-risk groups exposed to pesticides are production workers, sprayers, mixers, formulators, loaders and agricultural farm workers. If we talk about child exposure to harmful toxicants like pesticides, they get them through their diet (organic foods). Also, children can be exposed to these chemicals through their parents, in case they are agricultural workers. Thus, if your child is living in an agricultural area, the risks go up.

Benefits and hazards of using pesticides

Like every other thing, pesticides also have both benefits and side-effects. If we talk about its benefits, pesticides improve productivity of crops by protecting them from weeds, diseases and insect pests. They also help in controlling vector diseases like malaria, dengue, etc. Pesticides are also used to maintain the turf on sports pitches, cricket grounds and golf courses. They protect wooden structures from damage by termites.

As far as its health effects are concerned, exposure to pesticides can cause irritation in the eyes or/and skin. It can affect the nervous system, cause reproductive problems, and alsolead to cancer. According to a study published in the International Journal of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health, pesticide exposuresare associated with neurobehavioral alterations. Not only this, their use can also be detrimental for the environment too. It can contaminate air, water and soil. Its use reduces biodiversity, contributes to pollinator decline, destroys habitat and threatens endangered species.

Pesticide exposure and depression: The link

According to a research published in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, adolescents exposed to high levels of pesticides are at an increased risk of depression. For the study, the scientists tracked the development of 529 adolescents. They were between the ages of 11 and 17, living near agriculture in the Ecuadorian Andes since 2008. To ascertain the exposure levels of pesticides, researchers measured levels of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase (AChE) in their blood. Pesticides actually exert their toxicity by restraining activity of acetylcholinesterase, a factor already associated with anxiety and depression.

This proves that lower AChE activity in teens means they are highly exposed to pesticides. This makes them more vulnerable to symptoms of depression. According to the research, girls and teens younger than 14 years are more at risk of getting depressed due to exposure to pesticides.

How pesticides affect your brain

Prenatal pesticide (chlorpyrifos) exposure is associated with disrupted anatomical brain development. A research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says that the brains of 20 children (including 6 boys and 14 girls) exposed to higher levels of chlorpyrifos in their mother’s blood looked different compared to those exposed to lower levels of the chemical. Also, they had outgrowth in some regions of the cerebral cortex and thinning in other regions. Notably, the regions affected are linked to functions like attention, language, decision-making, impulse control and working memory.

Pesticides affect enzymes that regulate neurotransmitters like acetylcholine. These are released by motor neurons. Age and genetics play a significant role in how pesticide exposure affects individuals. According to a study conducted at the Columbia University, children who are exposed to pesticides experience mental development delays, psychomotor delays, attention disorders and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The children who came in the high risk category are more likely to develop mild to moderate tremors.

How pesticides affect other parts of your body

Pesticide exposure affects various other parts of your body other than brain. Here is a low-down on the other side effects.

They can damage your lungs

“Even low level of exposure to pesticides leads to lung dysfunction,” says a study published in the journal Inhalation Toxicology. Pesticide use or its presence in the body can potentially cause chronic cough leading to a tight feeling in the chest. This can further lead to bronchitis, asthma or other lung diseases. Pesticides actually restrict the passage of air into the lungs, thus decreasing the functional residual capacity (volume of air present in lungs). This increases risk of developing irritative symptoms.Damage done over time to the lungs may lead to lung cancer.

They can affect your liver



Your liver actually helps your body to clean the blood and get rid of poisons. However, being extremely poisonous, pesticides, sometimes make it difficult for the liver to flush them out. This can potentially lead to accumulation of these harmful chemicals in the liver causing severe liver damage. you may be at risk of toxic hepatitis, a liver disease with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, fever and yellowing of the skin. This condition can destroy your liver completely.

They can interfere with your immune response

Pesticide exposure may suppress your immune responses to bacteria, viruses, parasites and tumours. This will make you significantly vulnerable to diseases and conditions.

They can cause birth defects

If you are exposed to pesticides during your pregnancy, you also expose your baby to these chemicals. This can cause physical birth defects in your little bundle of joy, learning difficulties, allergies and other health problems after birth.