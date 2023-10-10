How Patient Safety Transforms Mental Health Stigma?

Prioritizing patient safety can significantly reduce stigma in mental health care.

Prioritizing patient safety in mental health care is a multifaceted approach that goes beyond physical well-being.

Mental health issues have been saddled by the stigmas and taboos that have prevented people from seeking proper professional care. Post-pandemic era heightened the importance of mental health care and it increased awareness among people who are in need of medical assistance. But is it just the stigma or taboo that prevents people from seeking mental health-related help? Indeed not. The underlying safety issues in medical healthcare increase hesitation and avoidance. To combat this stigma effectively, it's crucial to prioritize mental health care safety to ensure that patients receive the necessary care while also developing trust, dignity, and respect.

Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, of NABH(National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) says, "After the pandemic, mental health has taken a significant toll and it is very crucial to give prominence to issues around mental health. Patient safety is integral to ensuring mental health safety by fostering an environment of trust, prevention, and effectiveness. It builds confidence in individuals seeking mental health care, preventing harm to patients and promoting evidence-based treatments. By prioritizing patient safety, mental health care settings reduce stigma, offer holistic care, and uphold dignity and respect, creating a supportive atmosphere for those in need of mental health support. Even the government is contributing to reducing the burden of mental health through the National Mental Health Programme which was launched in 2003 by establishing mental health facilities along with other measures. NABH has optimum standards for achieving the best quality services which impact patient satisfaction."

What Is the National Mental Health Programme?

Governments have taken several steps to address mental healthcare all around the world. The National Mental Health Programme is an initiative by the Indian government that recognizes the urgency of addressing mental health concerns and reducing stigma. It was launched in 2003 and it aims to improve mental health facilities, raise awareness, and provide support for individuals facing mental health challenges. Such initiatives contribute significantly to the broader effort to destigmatize mental health care.

How Can Patient Safety Help In Reducing Mental Health Stigma?

It Builds Confidence And Trust

Patient safety measures reassure people that their well-being is protected throughout their journeys with mental illness. This trust eases their anxiety and motivates them to be honest about their difficulties.

It Prevents From Harm

Protocols for patient safety aim to stop any injury or unfavorable effects during therapy. People are more inclined to seek help without worrying about negative effects when they are given assurance that the care they get is safe.

It Promotes Holistic Care

Patient safety includes not only physical security but also a person's overall well-being and dignity. This method guarantees that people are respected and takes into account both their immediate needs and longer-term goals.

It Promises Effective Treatments

Evidence-based and successful treatment delivery are intimately related to patient safety. People's confidence in the mental health care system is strengthened and stigma is decreased when they receive therapies that truly benefit them.

Stigma Reduction

The sheer fact that patient safety is prioritized conveys the idea that mental health care is a genuine and respectable profession. This change in attitude helps to lessen the stigma attached to seeking treatment for mental health problems over time.

