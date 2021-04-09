What is the most important thing in human life? Health isn’t it? And going try the old phrase — prevention is better than cure it is of utmost importance to take good care of yourself at every point of your life. Our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated on what's going inside our body. With today's lifestyle that includes more work and less physical activities routine health checkups are even more important. Similarly an increasing rate of non-communicable diseases and ailments like diabetes obesity and cholesterol requires an individual to be more cautious about