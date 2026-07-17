How much microplastic are you breathing every day? What studies reveal about the hidden health risks

Tiny plastic particles are present in the air we breathe every day. Know what research says about exposure, possible health effects, and why scientists remain concerned.

How much microplastic are you breathing every day What studies reveal about the hidden health risks

Microplastics are now known to be present in food, drinking water and even in the human body. The scientists now think they may be breathing them in on a daily basis. But there are still many questions unanswered on how these particles get into the air and how they impact on health.

What are microplastics?

The plastic particles that are smaller than 5 millimetres are called microplastic. These are formed as a result of the degradation of larger plastic objects over time or the intentional disposal of products made of synthetic materials like artificial clothing, car tyres, and industrial products.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported the presence of micro plastics in all parts of the world, including air, water and food. Such environments typically have higher levels because there are always synthetic carpet fibers, upholstery, furniture, curtains and clothes emitting small plastic particles indoors.

How do microplastics get into the air?

Little shards of plastic float in the air and are released as part of our daily routines. Microscopic pieces of plastic can be emitted into the air when people walk on carpets, wash and dry synthetic fabric, the tires wear down on carpet, when people construct and building because of the emissions.

Inhalation is becoming an important pathway to human exposure to microplastics, as shown in one review published in the journal Environment International, which found that polymer particles with a diameter of less than 5 microns are now found in the air of homes, offices and outdoors.

How much are we breathing in?

This is a quantity not yet known to scientists since exposure depends on location of residence, working, and living. But there are several studies that indicate that people may be breathing thousands of microplastic particles annually, and some at minimum may be more extensive at home than outdoors.

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In 2025, another study published in PLOS Onefound that adults could be breathing in much more microplastics than has been previously thought, particularly indoors where these fibres tend to concentrate. Many previous estimates were also likely based upon inadequate detection techniques, scientists noted.

What do we know about the health risks?

Though the study is still in the beginning phase, researchers have discovered proof that tiny plastics can penetrate the lungs and go into the lungs. Laboratory research indicates they could induce lung tissue inflammation and oxidation and irritate lung tissue.

While lab or animal studies have shown exposure could pose a health risk, there is still no concrete proof of how long-term exposure to inhaled microplastics impacts human health, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Likewise, the WHO reports there isn't any conclusive evidence on the health risks associated with airborne micro-plastics and more high-quality human studies are recommended.

Can you reduce your exposure?

Though it's hard to completely prevent microplastics in the product, there are ways that can minimize their presence: These include increasing ventilation in the house, having a vacuum cleaner fitted with a HEPA filter, minimising the amount of dust this can collect in the house, using less synthetic clothes, and, wherever possible, using more natural fibre clothing.

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