How mould exposure could be making more people sick than previously thought: Study

Researchers suggest mould exposure may be linked to more illnesses than previously recognized, raising concerns about overlooked health risks and the importance of early prevention.

Mould Illness.

A silent but potentially deadly health risk may be more prevalent than previously thought. According to a study published for the first time by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nearly one-third of patients who contract invasive mould infections in hospitals die while they are there. A team of researchers said the results highlight the importance of heightened awareness and monitoring particularly in the wake of flooding and hurricanes where mould exposure may be higher with climate change.

What were the results of the study?

Scientists looked into invasive mould infections in four hospitals and affiliated outpatient clinics in the Atlanta area from 2020 to 2024. They found almost 1,000 possible cases and then confirmed around 450 patients with the characteristics of invasive mould disease. Analysis revealed that approximately 3 to 5 cases of invasive mould infection would be expected in hospitals for every 100 beds per year. Burden was greater in the large academic medical centres where more complex medical cases were treated. The researchers also discovered that almost one-third of the patients who were diagnosed with invasive mould disease died while in hospital emphasizing the severity of the infections.

Who will be the biggest victims?

Invasive mould disease is caused by certain types of mould that invade the body usually through the lungs via inhaled spores. Although mould exposure is frequent and is usually not harmful to healthy people it can be life threatening to anyone with a compromised immune system. The study showed that the majority of confirmed cases were in people with compromised immune systems such as elderly people, patients with cancer or those taking immune suppressing drugs. Many of the patients were also vulnerable due to severe COVID-19 infection.

How climate change may exacerbate the situation

According to Dr. Jeremy Gold study co-author the results are highly relevant in the current context of global warming which is increasing the number of hurricanes, floods and other extreme weather incidents. These disasters can produce damp indoor conditions that can encourage mould growth which could increase potential exposure. Another emerging problem is an ageing population wherein older people are at a higher risk for more serious fungal infections.

Scientists urge more awareness

The study was not designed to identify the specific environments where patients were exposed to mould because infections can happen in the home, community or healthcare environment. However the researchers say that their results provide a potential indicator for hospitals of whether the number of invasive mould infections they are seeing is normal or if it might be a potential outbreak. Experts also advise that more research in other parts of the country is necessary to more accurately determine the extent of the invasive mould disease issues nationwide.

These new findings suggest invasive mould infections might be more prevalent and more deadly than previously believed although the condition is relatively uncommon. Researchers say strengthening surveillance, preparedness and early detection of these life threatening fungal infections will be critical in minimising the impact of these infections with the number of deaths in hospital at almost one in three and climate change likely to lead to more exposure to mould.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or concerns about mould exposure.