How Loneliness And Isolation Can Impact Your Mental Health?

The phenomenon of loneliness, deeply rooted in evolution, serves as a painful reminder of the risk of isolation.

A research examines the psychological and physical effects of loneliness, particularly in the elderly population. Loneliness affects various age groups, with 80% of those under 18 and 40% of those over 65 reporting occasional loneliness.

Loneliness and Isolation are often linked together because they both evoke a feeling of despair and sadness. Humans are social beings and they need to make social connections to live a happy life but if they get separated or isolated from the society, it might become difficult for them to survive. Besides, isolation in aim of solitude is entirely different, here people don't witness loneliness because they stay connected to some people.

It is observed that an isolated person can get easily prone to many serious mental health problems. Hence, it becomes necessary to deal with loneliness and isolation.

Reports suggest that older adults and those under 18 are at higher risk of feeling isolated or lonely. This happens because older adults face problems like living alone. They are more likely to face factors like the loss of a family member or family, chronic illness and hearing loss.

TRENDING NOW

The phenomenon of loneliness, deeply rooted in evolution, serves as a painful reminder of the risk of isolation.

A research examines the psychological and physical effects of loneliness, particularly in the elderly population. Loneliness affects various age groups, with 80% of those under 18 and 40% of those over 65 reporting occasional loneliness. Adolescents often experience higher loneliness and feel isolated due to their problems influenced by the delusional world. Identity formation is the common problem faced by them.

Loneliness and isolation is linked to various psychiatric conditions.

You may like to read

Depression

Depression and loneliness share symptoms and characteristics, making them difficult to differentiate. Loneliness can worsen depressive symptoms and lead to negative feelings. When a person is surrounded by loneliness, there are higher chances of them developing depressive thoughts as their mind is more involved in thinking negative.

Alzheimer 's disease

An uncanny fact suggests that loneliness can also lead to Alzheimer's disease, with lonely individuals showing a higher risk of cognitive decline. Loneliness may even act as a beginning stage of dementia.

Substance Abuse

Substance abuse, child abuse, bereavement, stress, immune system deregulation, and suicide ideation are all connected with loneliness and isolation. Loneliness can aggravate alcoholism, worsen child abuse outcomes, and intensify stress's impact on the immune system. Loneliness is strongly linked to suicide ideation, particularly during winter and spring.

Personality disorders

Personality disorders like borderline and schizoid personality disorders exhibit associations with loneliness and isolation.

Sleep Quality

Loneliness influences sleep quality, with a negative impact on daytime functioning. Moreover, loneliness has implications for physical health. Chronic loneliness contributes to low-grade inflammation, increasing the risk of inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular problems, obesity, and more.

Problem Building Social Skills

Effective interventions for loneliness and isolation include building social skills, providing social support, creating opportunities for social interaction, and addressing maladaptive social cognition. Staying excluded for so long can make a person devoid of these necessary skills.

Difficulty in Focusing

It may become difficult for people to focus on complex tasks because of loneliness or isolation. It weakens their cognitive health entirely.

So recognizing the serious consequences of unchecked loneliness, timely intervention is crucial to maintaining both mental and physical health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES