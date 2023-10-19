How Is Modern Work Environment Impacting Your Spine Health?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
What does a modern day workspace look like? You will see a desk, a chair and a laptop. These are the essentials that a person requires to succeed in their professional life. There are some other add ons to enhance people's comfort level like a cushion for back support, a laptop stand so that your posture is correct and other amenities if a person shall feel the need. But, the gist of it includes these items and you are good to go.
With the increasing dependence on the internet and technology, our lives have come to a literal standstill, where we barely move around. All we do every day is sit in front of a laptop with a desk and chair. This can go on for 8 to 12 hours. So, if we do the math, we are spending seated for majority of the time. So, why are we discussing this so much nowadays and why is it a problem? Let us read on to find out.
Sedentary desk duties have become so prevalent that it is hindering any kind of physical activities. People are almost chained to their desk and chairs. The impact is visible on our health mostly the spinal cord. The more we sit, the more pressure we put on our spine. It is practically impossible to sit straight and in a well-maintained posture for 9 to 12 hours. This is impractical. It is also impractical to sit for so many hours without harming your health, and this is why it has become a concern for health experts.
More and more people are suffering from different kinds of back ache problems:
Here are things people may start to experience:
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information