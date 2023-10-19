How Is Modern Work Environment Impacting Your Spine Health?

Our spinal cord is literally the backbone of our body and the modern style of work is severely harming it. Here is what you should know about it.

What does a modern day workspace look like? You will see a desk, a chair and a laptop. These are the essentials that a person requires to succeed in their professional life. There are some other add ons to enhance people's comfort level like a cushion for back support, a laptop stand so that your posture is correct and other amenities if a person shall feel the need. But, the gist of it includes these items and you are good to go.

With the increasing dependence on the internet and technology, our lives have come to a literal standstill, where we barely move around. All we do every day is sit in front of a laptop with a desk and chair. This can go on for 8 to 12 hours. So, if we do the math, we are spending seated for majority of the time. So, why are we discussing this so much nowadays and why is it a problem? Let us read on to find out.

Sedentary desk duties have become so prevalent that it is hindering any kind of physical activities. People are almost chained to their desk and chairs. The impact is visible on our health mostly the spinal cord. The more we sit, the more pressure we put on our spine. It is practically impossible to sit straight and in a well-maintained posture for 9 to 12 hours. This is impractical. It is also impractical to sit for so many hours without harming your health, and this is why it has become a concern for health experts.

How Is It Impacting The Spinal Cord?

More and more people are suffering from different kinds of back ache problems:

It is increasing back and neck strain If the workplace is inducing excessive stress on employees, it is also proving detrimental as stress can lead to muscle tension which in turn affects the spinal cord. Stress can cause pain and discomfort People are prioritising work and neglecting their well-being These are the main factors but there are others factors that will influence them like not being physically active outside the workspace, not eating right and the other additional bad habits like drinking and smoking.

What Happens If We Neglect Our Spinal Health?

Here are things people may start to experience:

It can lead to chronic pain and discomfort for employees It can negatively affect their work efficiency It can lead to back pain, neck pain, and musculoskeletal issues These are common problems that arise from poor spinal health practices These problems will eventually hinder daily productivity

