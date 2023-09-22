How Insufficient Sleep Impacts Your Heart Health?

Improve your sleep cycle!

Sleep is not a luxury but a necessity for good health, and its impact on heart health cannot be overstated.

In this fast-paced world, people are so indulged in becoming successful that they often forget the importance of sleep. Most people lack balance while trying to manage work and rest simultaneously. But don't forget that sleep is a fundamental aspect of your well-being. Sleeping less and working more might earn you some penny but it will not keep you healthy enough to enjoy that luxury. Insufficient sleep can cause sleep disorders and sleeping less than 6 hours can have a drastic impact on your heart health. During sleep, your body undergoes some essential processes necessary for rejuvenating the body. These include tissue repair, memory consolidation, and hormone regulation. Sleep deprivation can impact all these processes. In this article, we will discuss some health-related problems caused by insufficient sleep while also focusing on the management techniques that can help improve the sleep cycle.

How Can Sleep Impact Your Heart Health?

Sleep and heart health are somewhat interlinked, any changes in sleep patterns can directly impact the functioning of your heart. It can lead to various health problems like:

High Blood Pressure

A disrupted sleep cycle can cause heart-related problems like increased blood pressure or hypertension. This happens because sleep is essential for regulating blood pressure. Prolonged sleep deprivation can lead to sustained high blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

TRENDING NOW

Triggered Inflammation

Lack of sleep can trigger inflammation in your body that can impact bodily function. Chronic inflammation is linked to the development of atherosclerosis (narrowing of arteries), which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. So get eight hours of sleep to avoid such a situation.

Disrupted Glucose Levels

Sleep deprivation can disrupt the body's ability to regulate glucose levels, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is a known contributor to heart disease.

Increased Bodyweight

Lack of sleep can disrupt the balance of hunger-regulating hormones, leading to increased appetite and weight gain. Obesity is a significant risk factor for heart disease.

You may like to read

Bad Cholesterol Levels

Sleep deprivation can alter the levels of cholesterol in the blood, increasing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol, which is associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

Heart Rhythm Disturbances

Some sleep disorders, like sleep apnea, can lead to interruptions in breathing during sleep, causing stress on the heart and an increased risk of arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats).

Stress And Mental Health

Sleep deficiency can contribute to increased stress and mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Chronic stress and poor mental health are linked to heart disease.

Here are some prevention techniques to help you!

Make a consistent sleep schedule and follow that. At least eight to nine hours of sleep is necessary.

Create a sleep-friendly environment, and ensure your sleeping space is comfortable, dark, and quiet.

Avoid taking caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep patterns.

Engage in regular physical activity.

Eat a balanced diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES